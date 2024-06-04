Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has called a surprise general election
Rishi Sunak's decision to call a general election pulled the rug from under levy talksCredit: Henry Nicholls

Time may be a great healer but a fortnight on from the collapse of levy reform talks the sense of disappointment among those who led British racing's negotiations will still be palpable.

Last weekend, colleague Lee Mottershead detailed the toings and froings between racing, bookmakers and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) over the 12 months since the government set the levy review in motion.

Just how close the parties came to an agreement before prime minister Rishi Sunak pulled the rug from beneath everyone's feet by announcing the general election depends on whose perspective you take.

