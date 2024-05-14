The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics

You may not realise this, but Wednesday, May 15 marks the true start of summer.

Meteorologists may quibble and argue that June 1 is the correct date, while there will be others who would stick slavishly to the astronomical calendar and say June 20. However, the start of summer is definitely this week and, specifically, the moment the stalls open for the first race of the year at York.

For the next three months or so it is summertime until, neatly enough, autumn begins as the last horse crosses the line in the final race at York on Ebor day, and mists and mellow fruitfulness become the order of things.