The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
You may not realise this, but Wednesday, May 15 marks the true start of summer.
Meteorologists may quibble and argue that June 1 is the correct date, while there will be others who would stick slavishly to the astronomical calendar and say June 20. However, the start of summer is definitely this week and, specifically, the moment the stalls open for the first race of the year at York.
For the next three months or so it is summertime until, neatly enough, autumn begins as the last horse crosses the line in the final race at York on Ebor day, and mists and mellow fruitfulness become the order of things.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
- A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events
- Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change
- Britain's best races on the Flat badly need protecting - as prize-money warnings highlight
- It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe
- Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
- A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events
- Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change
- Britain's best races on the Flat badly need protecting - as prize-money warnings highlight
- It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe