Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away

It has been a year since the government's gambling review white paper was published, its contents billed as the most comprehensive reforms to the sector since the Gambling Act of 2005.

The direction of travel for a number of the proposals contained in the white paper remains unclear, although a degree of certainty about a number of them is expected shortly.

However, there is one much-debated area where the white paper did little to satisfy critics and which seems certain to be revisited sooner rather than later: gambling advertising.