OpinionBill Barber
premium

Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
William Hill's owner 888 has come under scrutiny for its recent adverts on public transport
William Hill's owner 888 has come under scrutiny for its recent adverts on public transport

It has been a year since the government's gambling review white paper was published, its contents billed as the most comprehensive reforms to the sector since the Gambling Act of 2005.

The direction of travel for a number of the proposals contained in the white paper remains unclear, although a degree of certainty about a number of them is expected shortly.

However, there is one much-debated area where the white paper did little to satisfy critics and which seems certain to be revisited sooner rather than later: gambling advertising.

Published on 30 April 2024inBill Barber

Last updated 14:00, 30 April 2024

