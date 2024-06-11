Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Nevin Truesdale insists the Jockey Club's commercial picture is "not all doom and gloom"
Nevin Truesdale: had to deal with a host of issues during his time as Jockey Club chief executiveCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The saying 'may you live in interesting times' is meant more as a curse than a blessing.

Nevin Truesdale has certainly lived through interesting times during his employment as chief executive of the Jockey Club, a four-year period which is due to finish at the end of this year.

He first came to the job in an acting capacity as British racing's largest commercial organisation reeled from the controversial exit of his predecessor Delia Bushell.

