OpinionBill Barber
premium

Clock is ticking over levy reform talks and minister's comments have increased the pressure

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Stuart Andrew is set to take on ministerial responsibility for gambling
Gambling minister Stuart Andrew made pointed comments about levy talks last week

There were many who were disappointed with gambling minister Stuart Andrew's lack of engagement with the points made in the affordability checks debate in parliament last week.

The debate was lengthy and Andrew did not have a great deal of time to speak but what he did say was evidently pre-prepared.

Andrew also spoke at the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) annual meeting three days later and, while he had only ten minutes to address the audience, he did not take the opportunity to deal with any omissions from his comments in parliament.

Published on 5 March 2024inBill Barber

Last updated 14:00, 5 March 2024

