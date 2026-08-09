Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

US

'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby

'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby

icon
Reports
Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next
Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next
icon
Reports
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
icon
Raceday Intel
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
icon
Raceday Intel
Preakness Stakes date moved in bid to lure Kentucky Derby winners as Triple Crown shake-up continues
Preakness Stakes date moved in bid to lure Kentucky Derby winners as Triple Crown shake-up continues
icon
US
USA: Super Survie strikes on American debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt
USA: Super Survie strikes on American debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt
icon
International
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
icon
Betting Industry
Joe Tizzard hoping US adventure with leading chaser can end with success in $300,000 American Grand National
Joe Tizzard hoping US adventure with leading chaser can end with success in $300,000 American Grand National
icon
Jump racing
Godolphin among potential teams in multi-million dollar horseracing league launched by man behind Formula 1's rise
Godolphin among potential teams in multi-million dollar horseracing league launched by man behind Formula 1's rise
icon
US
Can the Horseracing League finally crack the code for the team concept, and what do similar formats in other sports tell us?
Can the Horseracing League finally crack the code for the team concept, and what do similar formats in other sports tell us?
icon
International
padlock
Coming soon to Britain - the revolutionary new markets taking billions on the World Cup and threatening traditional betting
Coming soon to Britain - the revolutionary new markets taking billions on the World Cup and threatening traditional betting
icon
Betting Industry
padlock
Saratoga: British upset on Independence Day as Simon and Ed Crisford nab the Belmont Derby with Title Role
Saratoga: British upset on Independence Day as Simon and Ed Crisford nab the Belmont Derby with Title Role
icon
US
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
icon
Raceday Intel
'He’s going the right way and we've made this race the aim' - British trainers prepare to clash in $750,000 Belmont Derby
'He’s going the right way and we've made this race the aim' - British trainers prepare to clash in $750,000 Belmont Derby
icon
US
'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile
'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile
icon
Britain
'When we lose a track like this, we lose a part of the sport' - emotions run high as 132 years of racing at Aqueduct come to an end
'When we lose a track like this, we lose a part of the sport' - emotions run high as 132 years of racing at Aqueduct come to an end
icon
US
Churchill Downs: 'What a perfect story for all of us that know horses' - pre-race drama cannot stop mighty Magnitude
Churchill Downs: 'What a perfect story for all of us that know horses' - pre-race drama cannot stop mighty Magnitude
icon
US
Aqueduct racecourse bows out: Secretariat stars in our starting XI of the all-time greats to grace the Big A
Aqueduct racecourse bows out: Secretariat stars in our starting XI of the all-time greats to grace the Big A
icon
US
'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball
'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball
icon
Britain
padlock
First US winner for Flightline as 'very, very impressive' colt storms home on debut
First US winner for Flightline as 'very, very impressive' colt storms home on debut
icon
International
Billionaire owner-breeder Frank Stronach found guilty on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault
Billionaire owner-breeder Frank Stronach found guilty on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault
icon
US
Dual Arc winner Patrick Biancone chases Royal Ascot glory with 'rocket ship' Queen Mary contender
Dual Arc winner Patrick Biancone chases Royal Ascot glory with 'rocket ship' Queen Mary contender
icon
Royal Ascot
WATCH: Wesley Ward's 'best filly' earns Golden Pal comparison after very impressive pre-Royal Ascot workout
WATCH: Wesley Ward's 'best filly' earns Golden Pal comparison after very impressive pre-Royal Ascot workout
icon
Royal Ascot
padlock
Breeders' Cup-winning US sprinter ruled out of Royal Ascot
Breeders' Cup-winning US sprinter ruled out of Royal Ascot
icon
Royal Ascot
'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby

'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby

icon
Reports
Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next
Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next
icon
Reports
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
icon
Raceday Intel
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
icon
Raceday Intel
Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards
icon
Raceday Intel
Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain
icon
Raceday Intel
Preakness Stakes date moved in bid to lure Kentucky Derby winners as Triple Crown shake-up continues
Preakness Stakes date moved in bid to lure Kentucky Derby winners as Triple Crown shake-up continues
icon
US
USA: Super Survie strikes on American debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt
USA: Super Survie strikes on American debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt
icon
International
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
icon
Betting Industry
Joe Tizzard hoping US adventure with leading chaser can end with success in $300,000 American Grand National
Joe Tizzard hoping US adventure with leading chaser can end with success in $300,000 American Grand National
icon
Jump racing
Godolphin among potential teams in multi-million dollar horseracing league launched by man behind Formula 1's rise
Godolphin among potential teams in multi-million dollar horseracing league launched by man behind Formula 1's rise
icon
US
Can the Horseracing League finally crack the code for the team concept, and what do similar formats in other sports tell us?
Can the Horseracing League finally crack the code for the team concept, and what do similar formats in other sports tell us?
icon
International
padlock
Coming soon to Britain - the revolutionary new markets taking billions on the World Cup and threatening traditional betting
Coming soon to Britain - the revolutionary new markets taking billions on the World Cup and threatening traditional betting
icon
Betting Industry
padlock
Saratoga: British upset on Independence Day as Simon and Ed Crisford nab the Belmont Derby with Title Role
Saratoga: British upset on Independence Day as Simon and Ed Crisford nab the Belmont Derby with Title Role
icon
US
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
icon
Raceday Intel
'He’s going the right way and we've made this race the aim' - British trainers prepare to clash in $750,000 Belmont Derby
'He’s going the right way and we've made this race the aim' - British trainers prepare to clash in $750,000 Belmont Derby
icon
US
'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile
'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile
icon
Britain
'When we lose a track like this, we lose a part of the sport' - emotions run high as 132 years of racing at Aqueduct come to an end
'When we lose a track like this, we lose a part of the sport' - emotions run high as 132 years of racing at Aqueduct come to an end
icon
US
Churchill Downs: 'What a perfect story for all of us that know horses' - pre-race drama cannot stop mighty Magnitude
Churchill Downs: 'What a perfect story for all of us that know horses' - pre-race drama cannot stop mighty Magnitude
icon
US
Aqueduct racecourse bows out: Secretariat stars in our starting XI of the all-time greats to grace the Big A
Aqueduct racecourse bows out: Secretariat stars in our starting XI of the all-time greats to grace the Big A
icon
US
'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball
'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball
icon
Britain
padlock
First US winner for Flightline as 'very, very impressive' colt storms home on debut
First US winner for Flightline as 'very, very impressive' colt storms home on debut
icon
International
Billionaire owner-breeder Frank Stronach found guilty on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault
Billionaire owner-breeder Frank Stronach found guilty on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault
icon
US
Dual Arc winner Patrick Biancone chases Royal Ascot glory with 'rocket ship' Queen Mary contender
Dual Arc winner Patrick Biancone chases Royal Ascot glory with 'rocket ship' Queen Mary contender
icon
Royal Ascot
WATCH: Wesley Ward's 'best filly' earns Golden Pal comparison after very impressive pre-Royal Ascot workout
WATCH: Wesley Ward's 'best filly' earns Golden Pal comparison after very impressive pre-Royal Ascot workout
icon
Royal Ascot
padlock
Breeders' Cup-winning US sprinter ruled out of Royal Ascot
Breeders' Cup-winning US sprinter ruled out of Royal Ascot
icon
Royal Ascot
1234...
chevron icon