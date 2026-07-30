Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?

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Gambling giant Flutter Entertainment is set to cut its links to the London Stock Exchange more than 25 years after Paddy Power was first listed. The parent company of not only Paddy Power, but also Betfair and Sky Bet, is set to be solely listed in New York from next week.

When does Flutter Entertainment leave the London Stock Exchange?

Friday will be the last day that Flutter Entertainment's shares will be traded on the London Stock Exchange. Delisting will become effective at 8am on Monday. The move has been seen as another blow for the City as Flutter becomes the latest high-profile company to leave the exchange.

How has Flutter explained its decision?

Flutter announced it was undertaking a review of its London listing in May, saying it would be considering the level of trading activity in London along with the additional cost and regulatory and administrative obligations arising from keeping the listing. The company subsequently announced it was "in the best interests of Flutter and its shareholders" to proceed with the delisting.

Flutter's FanDuel has become the market leader in the US Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

What is behind the decision?

Flutter, through its American arm FanDuel, has become the market leader in the United States after the Supreme Court struck down legislation preventing states from legalising sports betting in 2018. The US accounted for about 42 per cent of group revenue last year.

The company took a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2024, but when offered the chance investors voted 98 per cent in favour of making New York Flutter's primary listing. The company said it would be its "natural home" and its headquarters is now in New York.

With the US now so important to Flutter, compared to its origins in Britain and Ireland through Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, the New York listing was seen as key to raising its profile in America, where it would gain access to deeper capital markets and new investors.

While the increasingly difficult tax and regulatory system in Britain would not have helped, it was not the main driver.

What does it mean for the future of Flutter?

The move comes at a difficult time for Flutter, whose dominant position in the US has come under increasing pressure in recent months, and heightens the focus on the performance of FanDuel.

The company's share price has fallen by about two-thirds in the last year, wiping billions of dollars from Flutter's market value.

Flutter Entertainment chief executive Peter Jackson

Flutter's growth has faltered just as prediction markets have emerged in the US as a new rival. Companies such as Kalshi and Polymarket offer a service similar to betting exchanges and are regulated differently from traditional sports betting companies, which means they are able to operate in states where Flutter cannot, such as California and Texas.

Flutter has launched its own prediction markets offer, but it has yet to make much impact. There have been a number of job losses at the company, most notably that of FanDuel chief executive Amy Howe.

It is unlikely that retaining a London listing would have made much difference, but the pressure is on for Flutter's leadership to regain its "mojo", as chief executive Peter Jackson put it.

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Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?

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