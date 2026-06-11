Dual Arc winner Patrick Biancone chases Royal Ascot glory with 'rocket ship' Queen Mary contender

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US-based trainer Patrick Biancone will make his return to Europe in hopes of Royal Ascot glory with "rocket ship" juvenile Celtic Dispute in the Queen Mary Stakes on Wednesday.

Biancone, a dual Arc winner who started his training career in his native France before moving to Hong Kong and then the States, finished third in the Group 2 contest 12 months ago with Lennilu and aims to improve on that effort with Celtic Dispute, a general 16-1 shot.

The daughter of Leinster was granted automatic entry to Royal Ascot when winning on her second start against the colts in the Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes at Gulfstream Park last month, but will stick to her own sex at Ascot when bidding to become the second US-trained Queen Mary winner in four years, following the victory of Crimson Advocate in 2023.

"I know European racing, but last year was my first runner in years," said Biancone. "Things changed a little bit. Everything was good and we were beginning to discover things last year. This year we'll take advantage of everything we learned last year. We did quite well last year. We'll try to do better this year.

"Lennilu was more precocious, speedy. This one is less precocious, but she's a big, strong filly. She looks like a little rocket ship."

Among the possibilities Biancone is preparing for is the chance of ease in the ground next week, having been granted special permission to work his filly on a rain-soaked turf course at Gulfstream's sister facility Palm Meadows in order to familiarise her with softer conditions.

Biancone told Bloodhorse.com: "Last year, it was hot and dry. This year it's raining – typical English weather. Palm Meadows was kind enough to let her work on soft ground, so we've no concern about the weather. She likes the firm; she likes the soft ground."

Lennilu was Biancone's first runner in Britain since 1989, but he is no stranger to big-race success in the country, having trained superstar mare Triptych to win the 1987 Juddmonte International and Coronation Cup, which she won again the following year.

Entries for the Queen Mary close at noon on Thursday, along with the rest of Royal Ascot's day-two card.

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