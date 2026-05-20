'We want to test her against the best of Europe and Australia' - US sprint star heads to Royal Ascot for King Charles III Stakes bid

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Royal Ascot will have even more international flavour after US star Cy Fair was confirmed as on target for the King Charles III Stakes .

The George Weaver-trained filly was one of the leading two-year-olds in the US last year, including victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar. The form of that race has worked out well, with 1,000 Guineas winner True Love, Mission Central, a dual Listed winner at three, and Lacken Stakes scorer Havana Anna among the beaten horses.

Cy Fair finished third on her reappearance at Keeneland last month but took a step forward when winning a Grade 3 at Churchill Downs almost three weeks later to book her ticket to the royal meeting.

Jake Wallis, of Black Type Thoroughbreds, a group involved with Cy Fair's ownership partners Medallion Racing, Swinbank Stables LLC et al, said: "Cy Fair is here in Keeneland and she'll ship to Saratoga to finish up her training before she goes to Royal Ascot to run in the King Charles III Stakes."

Cy Fair is also entered in the Commonwealth Cup and the Coronation Stakes, but her connections have opted to go for Group 1 glory in the five-furlong sprint on June 16.

A statement from Medallion Racing said: "We're excited to take Cy Fair to Royal Ascot. We feel like she is one of the best turf sprinters in America, and we wanted to test her against some of the best in Europe and Australia. We think five furlongs at Ascot is her ideal distance."

Cy Fair is a 20-1 shot for the King Charles III Stakes, which has a host of potential international runners. Weaver could also be represented by the Wathan Racing-owned Sandal's Song .

Overpass heads the betting for Australian trainer Bjorn Baker ahead of the Chris Waller-trained Joliestar . Asfoora , who won the race two years ago, is expected to be back under Henry Dwyer's name for the race.

Japan could be represented by Ai Sansan and American Stage , while Wesley Ward has Outfielder and Schwarzenegger entered. France, Ireland and the Czech Republic may also have runners.

Weaver will be bidding for a second Royal Ascot success after he struck with Crimson Advocate in the 2023 Queen Mary Stakes, when she was part owned by Cy Fair's co-owners Swinbank Stables and Black Type Thoroughbreds.

Medallion Racing have also enjoyed success at the royal meeting courtesy of Porta Fortuna, who won the 2023 Albany Stakes before following up in the Coronation Stakes a year later for Donnacha O'Brien.

King Charles III Stakes (3.40 Royal Ascot, June 16)

bet365: 9-2 Overpass, 6 Joliestar, 8 Asfoora, Rayevka, 10 Mission Central, 16 Ai Sansan, Night Raider, 20 Albert Einstein, American Affair, Cy Fair, Outfielder, 25 bar.

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