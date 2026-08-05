Preakness Stakes date moved in bid to lure Kentucky Derby winners as Triple Crown shake-up continues

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The Preakness Stakes will be run eight days later than its traditional date as organisers attempt to encourage Kentucky Derby winners to contest the second leg of the Triple Crown.

The Maryland Jockey Club announced on Wednesday that the 152nd running of the Classic will take place on Sunday, May 23, 22 days after the Kentucky Derby, rather than the current two-week gap.

The change comes just days after Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association launched a lucrative six-race series, each worth at least $1 million, for three-year-olds that excludes the Preakness, fuelling debate over the future of America's Triple Crown.

Maryland Jockey Club president Bill Knauf said the extra week would better reflect modern training methods and encourage Derby runners to continue their Triple Crown campaigns.

"Moving the Preakness to the fourth weekend in May is a historic announcement," said Knauf. "This extra week between the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness opens the Preakness to potential participants who use modern training methods.

"Our focus is to preserve the tradition of horses running back in the Preakness and to enhance participation in the Triple Crown races. We acknowledge the great history of the traditional Triple Crown spacing between races, but recognise that change must always be examined."

Golden Tempo: won two legs of the American Triple Crown this season Credit: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

The move follows consecutive years in which Kentucky Derby winners bypassed the Preakness in favour of waiting five weeks for the Belmont Stakes.

Sovereignty skipped Pimlico before completing the Derby-Belmont double in 2025, while this year's Derby winner Golden Tempo followed the same route.

The Maryland Jockey Club also confirmed a long-term extension of its broadcast partnership with NBC Sports through to 2032.

Maryland governor Wes Moore said: "The continuation of this relationship and the new schedule ensures optimal and accessible coverage for everyone from horseracing experts to casual fans, as our administration continues making historic investments and leveraging the iconic race as a cornerstone of Maryland's history, culture and economy."

Nick Luck (left): part of the NBC Sports broadcast team Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes meeting will also move from Friday to Saturday, creating a two-day festival at Pimlico, with the Preakness concluding the weekend on Sunday.

Trainer Graham Motion, who saddled Animal Kingdom to finish second in the 2011 Preakness after winning the Derby, welcomed efforts to strengthen the race.

"Bringing the Derby winner to the Preakness is unlike anything else in racing," he said. "The energy is incredible, and it feels like the whole crowd is behind you. It's a moment every trainer dreams of."

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert also defended the contest's place in American racing following the announcement of the new Churchill Downs-NYRA series.

He wrote on X: "The greatest achievement in racing will always be winning the Triple Crown... The Preakness is integral to racing's history, present and future, and I hope nothing detracts from its significance."

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