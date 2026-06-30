'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile

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Rebecca Menzies is dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory as she plots the next step for Adonius after the exciting gelding was part-bought by US owners.

The unbeaten juvenile has not been seen since landing his third win in the Lily Agnes Stakes at Chester in May and he has since been partly purchased by the Virginia-based Riverdee and West Paces.

The acquisition played a key part in Adonius missing Royal Ascot, with Menzies instead focusing on a trip to Keeneland at the end of October, and he will take the next step on his Breeders' Cup journey this week with possible engagements at Sandown on Friday or the Prix Yacowlef at Deauville the following day.

"The owners who have bought into him are American and the idea is hopefully in October he'll end up over there, so we're just picking and choosing our battles in the build-up to that end goal," Menzies said.

"We're working back from the Breeders' Cup, so he's got two Listed options this week. We'll have to see how the weather plays out as we have to factor in travel considerations, but after that the big early aim is the Molecomb at Goodwood. I think that's going to suit him really well and we didn't want to give him a hard race at Ascot with that in mind.

"He had three very quick races, so it's nice to give him that bit of extra time. He's grown in height and filled out a lot too."

Menzies is savouring each opportunity to run Adonius before the end of the year, when he is slated to leave the County Durham yard and stay with his new owners in the US.

Rebecca Menzies: "He's grown in height and filled out a lot too" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"The end goal this season is he'll go there, hopefully he'll run at the Breeders' Cup for me, and then he'll stay over in America," Menzies said.

"We're very lucky to have him while we can. I think he's improved since Chester but with the targets that we have in mind for him, he'll need to keep improving all season.

"A few smart ones were out at Ascot and we need to see how he fares now against those, but he's just a pleasure to have in the yard. When we leave him over there at the end of the year, hopefully we can find another one to take his place."

Adonius: could end his time with Menzies at the Breeders' Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Adonius has been the perfect poster boy for Menzies's operation this year, which she is in the process of transforming with a view to upping the quality across both codes.

"I think people may have got the impression we're scaling the jumping back, but we're not – I was just getting frustrated with the level we were at," she said. "We're on a proper mission to find those good horses to get us to the next level. It's a slow process, but hopefully we can get it where I want it to be.

"There's been no expense spared at Howe Hills and I've got a great team. We've just had a new assistant trainer join us in Amber Blythe, who was head girl for Dan Skelton for eight years, and we're putting everything in place and are serious about what we're doing. I feel like we're going into the rest of the Flat season and the upcoming jumps season with the best team of people we've had, and it's my job to try to get the best team of horses as well.

"We had over 100 in training but we've trimmed back a little bit to make the numbers manageable – we've got around 50 jumps horses and 25 Flat horses. I'm being very careful with the horses I buy as the prize-money at the higher level is where we should all be aiming at. It's an exciting time and a horse like Adonius really helps show what we can do."

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