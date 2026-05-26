Jockey dramatically catapulted into the air in shocking incident but somehow walks away unscathed

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jockey Edgard Zayas was fortunately unscathed after being launched into the air in a terrifying unseat at Aqueduct on Monday night.

From the widest draw in stall eight, Zayas’s mount Glint, trained by Amira Chichakly, broke reasonably well but was rousted along by the rider to maintain a prominent position in the mile optional claimer.

The five-year-old was swiftly headed by the pacesetters in the early skirmishes, however, and clipped heels with eventual fourth Screaming Uncle.



Glint’s nose touched the dirt surface and as his head rose the force sent the Puerto Rican rider flying into the air.

Gravity soon took over, with Zayas heading headfirst into the ground in a dangerous manner.

Gravity takes over as Edgard Zayas is eventually fired into the dirt track Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Both the horse and rider walked away from the incident, although the jockey was stood down for the rest of his rides on the card.

Zayas later posted on X that he had “managed to escape any injuries”, while In Front Racing Stables, the owners of Glint, said: “We are grateful that Glint is doing fine. He’s walking the shed row and has eaten all his feed.”

Read more . . .

Haydock's two-day weekend meeting cancelled after failed inspection

'Well-camouflaged trap' - sympathetic John Gosden suggests how more Haydock drama could be avoided after his mare stepped in hole

Is Juddmonte's unbeaten Item the one to end Aidan O'Brien's Derby dominance?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.