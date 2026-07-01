'He’s going the right way and we've made this race the aim' - British trainers prepare to clash in $750,000 Belmont Derby

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Ed Crisford is relishing the opportunity of testing German 2,000 Guineas winner Title Role at the highest level in Saturday's Grade 1 Belmont Derby at Saratoga.

The son of Too Darn Hot bounced back from a below-par fifth in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April when defeating Shayem in the Group 2 Guineas at Cologne in May.

Owned by Coolmore's Derrick Smith, John Magnier and Michael Tabor, Title Role added to his two previous victories in Dubai, one of which came in the Jumeirah 2,000 Guineas at Meydan, and connections are hopeful of another big performance in a race that has been a main aim.

Crisford said: "He’s just a very straightforward individual and likes turning tracks, especially over quickish ground, as he’s the sort of horse who’s quite nimble and well balanced. We didn’t really feel like there was anything for him at [Royal] Ascot so we made the Belmont Derby the aim.

"He breaks well, you can put him in any position, and I think the extra furlong will suit him very well. Ryan [Moore] thought when he won the Jumeirah Guineas on him that he would definitely be staying in time. He should have a chance to get a good breather around the bend, kick off the bend turning into the straight and then see if he’s good enough."

The owners are bidding for a second win in the race since Bolshoi Ballet's success in 2021, and Crisford said: "He’s always shown to be quite a decent horse, and then when he came to Dubai he did super-well. He won those races and improved throughout the whole winter.

"When we brought him back to Britain he shipped over and won the German Guineas well, a race that was always the plan."

The Godolphin-owned Pacific Avenue , who finished third behind Gstaad in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, will renew his rivalry with Title Role, having been beaten a length in the Jumeirah Guineas in February.

Charlie Appleby has enjoyed 31 victories at the highest level in the States, but the $750,000 Belmont Derby is a race he has yet to be successful in after being second and third with both Nations Pride and Legend Of Time in 2022 and 2024.

He said: "All is going well with Pacific Avenue. His last bit of work was nice and he’s very straightforward. He’s going the right way and is strengthening – he looks [physically] stronger, especially – and his running style could suit out there."

Charlie Appleby: heads to Belmont with Abashiri this weekend Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Europeans battle it out in Belmont Oaks

Appleby is also set to be represented in the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks by Abashiri , who finished fifth behind True Love on her seasonal reappearance in the 1,000 Guineas before going two places better when third to Precise in the Irish equivalent in May.

He said: "She’s doing well and her last work went well before shipping. If she shows up with the best of her European and Irish Guineas form, I think she’ll be a big player, as long as she travels well and settles in there well enough.

"Her Irish Guineas form has been franked with the one-two [finishers] going on to Ascot and running well. I’m looking forward to it."

The three-year-old is one of two European contenders, with the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Kensington Lane on course to feature in the $600,000 contest. A winner of a Group 3 at the Curragh in May, she was last seen finishing fifth, two places behind Abashiri, in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Phillip Shelton, racing manager for her co-owners Medallion Racing, said: "We were debating on running in the [Group 1] Pretty Polly this past weekend or coming to America, and I think getting away from Thundering On, Precise, True Love and some of those horses in Europe was pretty compelling."

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