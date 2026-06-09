Wesley Ward's 'best filly' earns Golden Pal comparison after very impressive pre-Royal Ascot workout

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Wesley Ward looks to have another rocket on his hands for Royal Ascot in the shape of Ez Tina , who could take on the colts in next week's Norfolk Stakes after lighting up the July course in Newmarket on Tuesday.

Following her workout, the daughter of Golden Pal drew comparisons with her sire, who was second in the 2020 Norfolk Stakes.

Ward missed Royal Ascot last year for the first time since 2012 but returns with seven runners. Since this weekend, they have been based at the National Stud, from which the Ward team prepared the likes of Lady Aurelia and Campanelle.