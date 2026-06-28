'What a perfect story for all of us that know horses' - pre-race drama cannot stop mighty Magnitude in Stephen Foster Stakes

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Breaking out of the stalls before the race did not stop Magnitude powering to an impressive victory in the Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The four-year-old had not been seen since defeating Forever Young in the Dubai World Cup in March, and was clearly eager to be back racing as he anticipated the start of the contest and broke through the gates.

Thankfully, the colt did not appear to injure himself in the incident and was swiftly restrained by Jose Ortiz, with the other runners waiting patiently in the stalls as he was reloaded by the handlers.

Magnitude (left) breaks through the stalls before the off but was subsequently reloaded and won he Stephen Foster Stakes

Upon breaking on terms, Magnitude was sent into an early lead, which he maintained throughout the race. Although Sovereignty and White Abarrio were encouraged to chase him on the home turn, they could not make a meaningful impact.

It was left to last year's Pennsylvania Derby winner Baeza to launch the final and most potent challenge, but he never looked like passing the leader and could only whittle the deficit down to a length and a quarter at the line.

Magnitude: won the Dubai World Cup at Meydan in March Credit: Dubai Racing Club

"What an amazing horse," said Magnitude's trainer Steve Asmussen. "What a perfect story for all of us that know horses. He came through the programme, reaching the heights that he has, with him beating Forever Young last time, and then the field that he beat today. What a special day, what a special moment."

Last year's champion three-year-old Sovereignty was the favourite but could finish only third, marking his second consecutive defeat this season. Magnitude had finished 21 lengths behind him in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga last August.

It was a second big win on the card for Asmussen and Ortiz, as they also took the Grade 2 Wise Dan Stakes with Lagynos . The rider is enjoying a brilliant year, having won two legs of the Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes – on the Cherie DeVaux-trained Golden Tempo.

Like Asmussen's exceptional dirt horse Gun Runner, Magnitude is owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds. Gun Runner landed the Stephen Foster as a four-year-old by seven lengths in 2017 before going on to win the Whitney, Woodward, Breeders' Cup Classic and Pegasus World Cup.

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