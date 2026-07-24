Joe Tizzard hoping US adventure with leading chaser can end with success in $300,000 American Grand National

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JPR One is set to have his first start of the jumps season in the US in October, with connections planning a tilt at the American Grand National at Far Hills in New Jersey.

The Joe Tizzard-trained nine-year-old came closest to gaining a breakthrough Grade 1 win when a head second to Edwardstone in the Celebration Chase at Sandown in April, having finished fourth in the Ryanair at the Cheltenham Festival and Melling Chase at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

JPR One, who has won two Grade 2s in the Lightning Novices’ Chase and Haldon Gold Cup, is being aimed at the 2m5f race over brush hurdles on October 17 that is worth $300,000 (£225,300/€263,730) this year.

There was an Irish one-two in the American Grand National last year when Zanahiyr headlined a five-timer on the card for Gordon Elliott with a head success over the Gavin Cromwell-trained Ballysax Hank. Shark Hanlon struck with Hewick in 2022 and Nicky Henderson landed the prize with Brain Power in 2019.

Joe Tizzard: "We felt it would be a lovely trip and he’d go there with a proper chance" Credit: Dan Mullan

Tizzard said: “We considered going last year but ended up trying to defend our crown in the Haldon Gold Cup. It’s the plan this year and we think the race will suit him. He likes two and a half miles on quick ground and he goes well fresh.

“JPR One has been so good to us and John [Romans, owner] is always up for a bit of fun, so we felt it would be a lovely trip and he’d go there with a proper chance. It’s a level-weights race and he’s difficult to place in Britain off his mark, so it made sense to give it a go and we expect him to run really well.

“We’ve done a bit of homework and we’re looking forward to it. The prize-money is very good and I’ve had a brief chat with Gordon and some other people who have been out there and they say it’s a great weekend and you get really well looked after.”

JPR One’s sole win of last season came in the Scottish Champion Chase at Musselburgh, with a repeat bid in that race among domestic options for him this campaign, but Tizzard hopes he will take the journey to the US in his stride first.

JPR One: won the Scottish Champion Chase at Musselburgh last season Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Dorset trainer said: “We’ll press the button with him a little bit quicker than usual and we’ll have him properly fit here before we send him over and freshen him up. We know the date and target we’re working towards and we’ll make sure he’s had a couple of strong pieces of work before he heads out there.

“The travelling aspect is a little bit of an unknown, but he’s experienced and is the type of horse who should take it all in his stride. I’d be amazed if it was an issue.”

Elliott also landed the American Grand National with Jury Duty in 2018 and has saddled at least one runner in each of the past three years, including the 2024 runner-up Galvin, so Tizzard is expecting to see at least one familiar face across the Atlantic.

Tizzard said: “I’m almost certain I’ll be bumping into Gordon out there, but that’s all part of the fun. I’m never afraid of the competition; it’s what it's all about.”

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