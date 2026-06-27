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'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball Bacio

Bacio: winner of the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes
Bacio: winner of the Palace of Holyroodhouse Credit: Patrick McCann
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Wesley Ward is planning an ambitious crack at the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York in August with his Royal Ascot-winning sprinter Bacio.

The flashy three-year-old gave the trainer his 13th Royal Ascot winner, but first in five years, when blitzing some smart handicappers from his stands' side draw in the five-furlong Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Reflecting on Royal Ascot week, Kentucky-based Ward said: “It was a long time between drinks, so it was nice to get it done this year. Bacio is back at home and is in great order. He's ready. 

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