- More
'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball Bacio
Wesley Ward is planning an ambitious crack at the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York in August with his Royal Ascot-winning sprinter Bacio.
The flashy three-year-old gave the trainer his 13th Royal Ascot winner, but first in five years, when blitzing some smart handicappers from his stands' side draw in the five-furlong Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Reflecting on Royal Ascot week, Kentucky-based Ward said: “It was a long time between drinks, so it was nice to get it done this year. Bacio is back at home and is in great order. He's ready.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Why the stands' rail bias could be back in full effect at Newcastle and what it means for Northumberland Plate day
- Callum Shepherd hopeful of returning in 'weeks and not months' after challenging layoff with cracked kneecap
- Seamie Heffernan slapped with 24-day whip ban for winning Royal Ascot ride
- Christophe Soumillon cites schoolkids in unusual defence as he fights 'nonsense' claim he aided Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot
- Chelmsford's future in serious doubt after new company's appeal to run the track is dismissed with increased £30m debt revealed
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be score in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- Best England vs Panama Betting Offers: Top 50-1 Enhanced Odds & World Cup Free Bets for New Customers
- Why the stands' rail bias could be back in full effect at Newcastle and what it means for Northumberland Plate day
- Callum Shepherd hopeful of returning in 'weeks and not months' after challenging layoff with cracked kneecap
- Seamie Heffernan slapped with 24-day whip ban for winning Royal Ascot ride
- Christophe Soumillon cites schoolkids in unusual defence as he fights 'nonsense' claim he aided Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot
- Chelmsford's future in serious doubt after new company's appeal to run the track is dismissed with increased £30m debt revealed
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be score in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- Best England vs Panama Betting Offers: Top 50-1 Enhanced Odds & World Cup Free Bets for New Customers