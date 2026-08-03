Super Survie strikes on US debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt

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A rain delay did not stop the George Boughey-trained Survie hitting her rivals for six on her US debut in the Grade 2 Glens Falls Stakes on Sunday.

The Michael Tabor-owned mare was produced by Flavien Prat with a powerful run down the straight before quickening clear to score impressively in the 1m4f contest, which was originally scheduled for Thursday but was pushed back three days due to the torrential rain that soaked the Saratoga track.

“He gave her a lovely ride,” Boughey said on the New York Racing Association website. “We were always going to be asked for that turn of foot with how slowly they went. There was a moment where I thought we might have been covered up on the fence without being able to get a run, but he found a beautiful path, and he had an equal partner. She showed a proper turn of foot."

The victory capped a brilliant week for Boughey following Bow Echo's win in the Sussex Stakes before another Goodwood success with Hopewell Rock, the highlight on an across-the-card treble on Saturday.

Survie was bought from France for 1.9 million guineas at the sales in December 2025 and after winning on her stable debut at Lingfield, Boughey tested her at the highest level in the Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh in February, in which she finished third behind Royal Champion and Facteur Cheval.

She then had three runs in Britain, previously finishing sixth in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, before making her mark in the US.

Boughey is eyeing a quick turnaround with the Grade 1 Christophe Clement Turf on August 15 on the agenda.

"She's run back quickly before. She won for us back in January and ran well two weeks later in Saudi Arabia,” Boughey said. "She shipped over in the two weeks and ran very well out there. We'll see how she comes out of the race, but she was bought to be a Group or a Grade 1 winner and it's nice to make her a Grade 2 winner.”

The Christophe Clement Turf serves as a 'win and you're in' race for the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf in October at Keeneland and Boughey said that is the main objective.

"It was important to get a lead-up run into her before running her in a Grade 1 in the States," he said. "The Breeders’ Cup is always in the back of our minds, especially being owned by Mr and Mrs Tabor, who are big supporters of the meeting. That's the ultimate goal for her."

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