Aqueduct racecourse bows out: Secretariat stars in our starting XI of the all-time greats to grace the Big A

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It is the end of an era in New York this weekend as the city's sole surviving racecourse closes its doors for the final time on Sunday.

Aqueduct has been in operation since 1894 but 'The Big A' will conclude its 132-year run this weekend as the New York Racing Association (NYRA) consolidates its portfolio to just Belmont and Saratoga.

While the NYRA's two other venues carry more glamour and prestige, Aqueduct was the final bastion for inner-city racing in New York. The track, located in the borough of Queens, was built into the fabric of the city, with its own dedicated subway stop and a picturesque view of the Manhattan skyline.

It was a landscape which served as a backdrop to many historic victories, including the only Graded race to end in a triple dead-heat, and the racecourse seeks to go out on a high with its final race on Sunday fittingly named 'It Was a Good Run'.

Here are some of the horses who helped cement Aqueduct's place in horseracing history.

Secretariat

One of the greatest horses in racing history, and a legendary record-breaking winner of the US Triple Crown, Secretariat made his first start on the track at Aqueduct in 1972. Things did not go to plan, however, as the 3-1 favourite endured a messy race after being bumped at the start and could only finish fourth. He made amends next time at the track to break his maiden by six lengths.

He made three more starts at the track, winning two but incurring a shock defeat in the 1973 Wood Memorial, and ended his career where it all began with a final appearance at Aqueduct when paraded in front of over 32,000 racegoers after winning his final start in the Canadian International Stakes.

Secretariat: started his career at Aqueduct Credit: Www.bobcoglianesephotos.com

Man O'War

Another legend in US racing, Man O'War made three successful appearances at Aqueduct in the wake of World War I. His champion two-year-old season included success in the 1919 Hudson and Tremont Stakes and he returned to the venue the following year to land the Dwyer Stakes.

The 1920 success formed part of a sensational season for the colt and his wins in the Preakness and Belmont resulted in him being named American Horse of the Year in 1920.

The Dwyer Stakes had several other notable winners including Native Dancer (1953) and Nashua (1955).

Cigar

A dual winner of the American Horse of the Year, Cigar won on both his appearances at Aqueduct in 1994.

He won twice with ease, landing an allowance race by eight lengths under Mike Smith in October 1994 before following up a month later with another seven-length romp in a Grade 1 handicap. The track went on to name that race after him.

Pebbles

Aqueduct had the honour of staging the second Breeders' Cup meeting in 1985, and with it came a slice of history as Pebbles became the first British-trained horse to win at the international meeting.

Trained by Clive Brittain, Pebbles landed the 1,000 Guineas in 1984 but reached a new level as a four-year-old, taking on the colts to win the Eclipse and the Champion Stakes. She ended her career on a glorious high with victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf, her first run abroad, and was named the British and US champion turf filly.

Kelso

Kelso was another US horseracing legend during the 1960s, clocking up an astonishing five Horse of the Year titles between 1960 and 1964, and was a regular name at Aqueduct.

He won the last of his five Jockey Club Gold Cups at this track, with the other four runnings staged at Belmont, and his other victories at Aqueduct included three wins in the Woodward Stakes, two in the Aqueduct Stakes and two in the Suburban Handicap.

Seattle Slew

Four years after Secretariat, Seattle Slew became the tenth winner of the US Triple Crown, and the sensational colt also made several appearances at the New York track.

All three of his starts at the Big A resulted in success, with Seattle Slew landing the 1977 Wood Memorial, an allowance race a year later, and ending his career with a final victory in the 1978 Stuyvesant Handicap. The illustrious colt won the race by a comprehensive three and a quarter lengths despite carrying significantly more weight than his rivals.

Seattle Slew: a three-time winner at the Big A Credit: Getty Images

Forego

In the years immediately before Seattle Slew's historic Triple Crown success came Forego, another talented horse to have struck at Aqueduct during the golden spell of the 1970s.

A three-time winner of the Horse of the Year award between 1974 and 1976, Forego's prize haul at the Big A included victories in the 1974 Brooklyn Handicap and the Jockey Club Gold Cup, before landing the Brooklyn Handicap back at the track two years later.

Tom Fool

A champion juvenile colt in 1951, Tom Fool endured a stilted three-year-old campaign that included defeat in the Wood Memorial Stakes, where he was found to have raced with a high fever.

However, his return as a four-year-old gave him an opportunity to show his true class and he enjoyed an undefeated campaign in 1953 when becoming just the second horse to win New York's handicap triple crown, including the Brooklyn Handicap at Aqueduct. He also landed the track's Carter Handicap that year before being crowned the Horse of the Year.

Easy Goer

One of this weekend's final races has been named after Easy Goer, who is perhaps known best for his electric rivalry with Sunday Silence.

Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day was the regular rider of Easy Goer Credit: WireImage

In a season that saw the pair clash for the Triple Crown prizes, Easy Goer also found time to stamp his class at Aqueduct, winning the 1989 Gotham Stakes and Wood Memorial in the build-up to the Kentucky Derby. Easy Goer is not only a dual winner at Aqueduct but his win in the Gotham Stakes will also go down in history as the mile track record.

Count Fleet

Count Fleet won twice as a juvenile at Aqueduct. He broke his maiden by an eye-catching four lengths on his second start before returning to the venue for a third time to win the Mars Purse in 1942. Better was still to come the following year, however, when he landed the 1943 Triple Crown.

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