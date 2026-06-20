Billionaire owner-breeder Frank Stronach found guilty on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault

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Billionaire owner-breeder Frank Stronach has been found guilty on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault against women dating back to the 1970s.

Stronach, 93, created car parts giant Magna International and grew the organisation into one of Canada’s biggest companies, but is best known in racing as the owner of Adena Springs stud farm and as the one-time proprietor of Santa Anita Park.

Stronach was arrested and charged in June 2024 with rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault. Stronach pleaded not guilty to all five charges and did not give evidence during his trial. He was acquitted of three charges.

The victim of the indecent assault, who was 25 at the time of the incident in 1977, had been to Stronach’s apartment for dinner that year where he engaged in “quite simply, gross and disgusting conduct” after lifting the woman’s skirt, according to the judge, as reported by the New York Times.

A second woman was repeatedly groped after meeting Stronach for dinner at his home during the 1980s to discuss the reasons for her dismissal as a waitress at a restaurant he owned.

Stronach had been a prominent figure in racing up to and including the 2010s after setting up The Stronach Group.

The organisation, which he established with his daughter Belinda, owns the likes of Santa Anita and Gulfstream Park. After a family dispute, Belinda Stronach, who is estranged from her father, took control of the group and rebranded it in 2020 as 1st Racing.

Stronach is also a four-time Eclipse Award winner for outstanding owner, with the likes of Breeders’ Cup Classic scorers Awesome Again and Ghostzapper running in his silks.