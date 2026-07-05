British upset on Independence Day as Simon and Ed Crisford nab the Belmont Derby with Title Role

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Simon and Ed Crisford became the first British trainers in 15 years to land the Belmont Derby when Title Role narrowly prevailed for a first Grade 1 success in New York on Saturday.

The Coolmore-owned colt has made just three of his eight starts in Britain, most recently when fifth behind Alparslan in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, and again showed his penchant for travelling with a fourth international victory when clinging on to win the $750,000 contest at Saratoga.

Drawn wide in stall nine of the ten runners, Title Role was pushed forward to race prominently by John Velazquez on the heels of leader Touch Of Fire before making his move on the turn for home.

While it took a few strides for the son of Too Darn Hot to warm to his task, he hit the front and established just enough of an advantage to hold off the late challenge of West End Kid to win by a nose, with Remember Mamba just a neck away in third.

Ed Crisford was only too happy to provide a British upset on Independence Day as he celebrated his second Grade 1 in the US since becoming joint-trainer with his father, Choisya having provided the first at Keeneland last year.

He said: "July 4 is a huge day and it's fantastic. I'll be celebrating with everyone. He was treading water in the last furlong, but he's a super, tough horse. He really suits these turning tracks.

"We thought he would particularly like two turns around here. Physically, he's very nimble and well balanced. We thought it would suit him well. A lot of the European tracks are galloping, straight miles. He has this really good, sort of an electric, turn of foot. That's why we came here."

The Charlie Appleby-trained Pacific Avenue could manage only seventh under William Buick, and it was a similarly fruitless endeavour for the pair in the Belmont Oaks when Abashiri trailed home eighth of the ten runners.

The plaudits instead went to another familiar name for British and Irish racing fans as Donnacha O'Brien struck with Kensington Lane , who shone on her first start outside Ireland to win under Joel Rosario.

Kensington Lane: winner of the Belmont Oaks at Saratoga Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien has twice won the fillies' Grade 1, with Athena (2018) and Santa Barbara (2021), and this time it was his youngest son's turn as Kensington Lane came on from her Irish 1,000 Guineas fifth to surge clear off the bend and readily hold her pursuers to score by a length and three-quarters.

The success was Kensington Lane's first for her new owners Agave Racing Stable, Medallion Racing and Evan Trommer, who bought into the Starspangledbanner filly in May with the intention to see her continue racing in the US.

"We were a bit surprised she was such a big price," said Phillip Shelton, racing manager to Medallion Racing. "She had finished behind Abashiri last time, but what we knew is she wants firm ground, and we thought with the way she runs in Europe, a turning track would suit. She just bolted up today.

"In this business, plans don't work out very often, but this time it did."

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