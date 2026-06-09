Breeders' Cup-winning US sprinter ruled out of Royal Ascot

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Top American sprinter Cy Fair will miss Royal Ascot next week after failing to please in her work.

The George Weaver-trained three-year-old took some notable British and Irish scalps when winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar in October, but will not be making the long journey for the King Charles III Stakes.

She was a general 16-1 chance for the Group 1 on the opening day of the royal meeting and had been tipped by the Racing Post's headline tipster Tom Segal in a recent ante-post column.

Medallion Racing, who own the filly in conjunction with Swinbank Stables, released the following statement on X: "We have decided to skip Royal Ascot with Cy Fair. George felt she hadn't been acting like her usual self over the past few days.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we missed her final breeze for Ascot and didn't feel comfortable shipping her yesterday until we felt she was 100 per cent. She is completely sound and hopefully will be back working in the next week or two."

Cy Fair ran out a comfortable winner of the Grade 3 Mamzelle Stakes at Churchill Downs in April and would have been aiming to boost Weaver's promising Royal Ascot record after Crimson Advocate's Queen Mary win in 2023.

Crimson Advocate: a Royal Ascot winner for George Weaver in 2023 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Crimson Advocate was purchased by Wathnan Racing shortly after and joined John and Thady Gosden the following season. She went on to win for the second time at the meeting when successful in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes last year.

The King Charles III Stakes still has a distinctly international flavour with the market headed by Australian contender Overpass.

King Charles III Stakes, June 16

Ladbrokes 7-2 Overpass, 4 Joliestar, 8 Night Raider, Reyevka, 10 American Affair, Asfoora, 12 Mission Central, 16 Outfielder, 20 Big Mojo, Jakajaro, Starlust, Time For Sandals, 25 bar.

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