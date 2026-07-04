'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga

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British and Irish raiders are seeking to spoil the party for the home runners in the Belmont Derby and Belmont Oaks as the US celebrates 250 years of independence on Saturday.

Charlie Appleby, a regular plunderer of America’s biggest turf prizes, provides the strongest overseas challenge with Pacific Avenue lining up in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby (10.20pm BST), while Abashiri goes for glory in the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks (9.06pm).

Both ran at the Curragh last time and each finished third, in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Irish 1,000 Guineas respectively. As such, they could well go off favourites at Saratoga.

Charlie Appleby said: “Pacific Avenue and Abashiri travelled over to Saratoga in good shape and both seemed to have settled in well.

“Pacific Avenue has a sensible draw in six and you would hope he would have a chance on the back of his run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. It wasn’t the plan to hold him up that day, but he missed the break and enjoyed running at horses. Stepping up to nine furlongs should suit.

“Abashiri should be very competitive, taking into account her performances at Newmarket [fifth behind True Love in the 1,000 Guineas] and the Curragh. Stall eight is slightly wider than we would have liked and it’s her first start in America, so she might be a step slower from the gates compared to some of the others.

“She looks to hold a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip round.”

William Buick will be in upstate New York to partner both Godolphin runners, and already has a Belmont Oaks victory to his name having partnered the Appleby-trained Cinderella's Dream to win in 2024.

Pacific Avenue will be joined in the Belmont Derby by another Newmarket-trained runner, with Simon and Ed Crisford saddling Title Role for John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Will Stroud, a Texas-based businessman who recently bought into the colt. He will be partnered by John Velazquez.

Stroud said: “I’m cautiously optimistic he'll adapt well, and the Crisfords have been great to work with.

"We’ll see how he does. He’s proven so far at a mile – he’s three-for-three at the distance – so we’ll see how he handles the extra furlong, but cautiously optimistic is better than pessimistic.”

Kensington Lane: a Group 3 winner already this year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Stroud will also be represented in the Belmont Oaks, having also bought into the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Kensington Lane , who was a Group 3 winner at the Curragh before finishing fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas behind Precise and Abashiri. She will be ridden by Joel Rosario.

“The Group 3 win in Ireland was a big deal,” said Stroud. “We’re really excited about her.”

The previous two runnings of the Belmont Derby have fallen to trainer Graham Motion, although his contender this year, Turf Star, is likely to be one of the outsiders despite taking a minor contest at Laurel Park last time.

Instead, the home challenge is set to be led by Remember Mamba, for Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes-winning trainer Cherie DeVaux, Touch Of Fire, a progressive colt trained by Brad Cox for Juddmonte, and West End Kid, a winner at Saratoga last month for trainer William Walden.

Read more here

James Willoughby's runner-by-runner guide to the Belmont Derby

'He was an eye-catching third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Saratoga on Saturday night

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