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Coming soon to Britain - the revolutionary new markets taking billions on the World Cup which threaten traditional betting
Who do you think will win the Fifa World Cup? Maybe you are siding with the holders, Argentina; maybe Spain float your boat; perhaps France are your idea of the best; it might now even be England.
On Polymarket, one of the two dominant prediction markets, people have been putting their money where their mouths are and have staked more than $3.9 billion (£2.92 billion).
In contrast, on the Betfair Exchange, the pre-eminent peer-to-peer gambling platform, just £16.7 million ($22.3 million) has been placed on who will be champions of the world on July 19.
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Published on inBetting Industry
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