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Coming soon to Britain - the revolutionary new markets taking billions on the World Cup which threaten traditional betting

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Who do you think will win the Fifa World Cup? Maybe you are siding with the holders, Argentina; maybe Spain float your boat; perhaps France are your idea of the best; it might now even be England.

On Polymarket, one of the two dominant prediction markets, people have been putting their money where their mouths are and have staked more than $3.9 billion (£2.92 billion).

In contrast, on the Betfair Exchange, the pre-eminent peer-to-peer gambling platform, just £16.7 million ($22.3 million) has been placed on who will be champions of the world on July 19.

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Deputy industry editor

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