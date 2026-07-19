‘Sometimes you know immediately that someone is special’ - meet the shining star of Irish racing who Ted Walsh can’t stop raving about

In the 1988 Hollywood tearjerker Beaches, Bette Midler’s character delivers one of the most self-obsessed lines in the history of film. “But enough about me,” she chirps, “let's talk about you . . . what do YOU think of me?”

Aoife Dempsey is about as far as you can get on the planet from a brash, verbose New Yorker and among the many qualities that life has gifted her, self-praise is not one of them. Her arm rests in a sling while she sits in the manicured, sun-drenched garden of her boss (mentor, adviser, friend, agony uncle, life coach and all-round consigliere) Ted Walsh near Kill in County Kildare. She is typically dismissive when asked if the injury bothers her.

“Ah, I just fell off a horse and landed on my shoulder and broke it. That’s the way it goes, you have to take the good with the bad, don’t you?” Among the many talents life has gifted her, self-pity is clearly not one of them either.

Bad often follows good with indecent haste in the world of racing. Only a couple of weeks ago, Dempsey, the ‘head girl’ at Katie and Ted Walsh’s shared operations, had been named as the overall winner of the Irish Racing Excellence Award. She had won the best picture Oscar at the Irish thoroughbred industry’s academy awards.

Then, a week after her triumph, Dempsey was walking a young horse back in from an educational gallop. Suddenly it jinked unexpectedly and Dempsey was on her way to the hard ground and then Tallaght hospital in south Dublin for an x-ray and diagnosis. “Broken shoulder. Stay off horses for six weeks. Now, off you pop and take things easy for a while.”

She managed to take it easy for a whole couple of days before popping back to work but the satisfaction in her award is still evident, despite her understated humility and an almost Aidan O’Brien-esque effort to deflect the credit elsewhere.

“It was brilliant,” she says. “I wasn’t expecting it, but it felt absolutely brilliant. I didn’t have a speech prepared, I just winged it and hoped for the best.”

Sitting across from her, Ted Walsh, famously a man of few words himself, is pulling for his head, unable to settle. His body language suggests he thinks that Dempsey’s modest words are not half as celebratory as they should be.

“Sorry for butting in,” he says. “But it was a great thing. Great that her parents were there, a table of her friends were there. She had come to get one award and that she won the overall thing was the icing on the cake – more than the icing; the candle and the wrapping. Her and Katie get on great. Katie is like an older sister, they respect one another. It’s all about respect. If you respect your boss and your boss respects you, then you’ll do a good job.”

Aoife Dempsey: award winner in June Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Dempsey, originally from Kiltullagh in County Galway, retraces the route of the winding road that brought her eventually to Kill.

“We were hunting all our lives, then ponies, showing, jumping, and I worked for Martin Cullinane while I was at school and college, so that’s where I started riding racehorses. I finished my Leaving Cert, got a bachelor’s degree in equine studies and then got a job with Ross O’Sullivan.”

The next stop on her journey was a six-month stint with the legendary Hayes family in Australia.

“It’s very different down there,” she says. “They're very big into the clock and times, whereas here we're not. They also start very early in the morning to get over the heat. I think Irish people have more instinctive horsemanship than Australians.

“Then, when I came back, Katie and Ted offered me a job here, so that’s when I really got started.”

Asked to outline the skillset she thinks the Walshes might have observed in her, Dempsey reflects for a while before offering the following: “I'm always on time, I suppose. Always organised. I get that from Mam and Dad. Mam mostly, I’d say. I get on with all the lads; it’s a team effort. It’s very easy when everyone works together.”

But Walsh, still chomping at the bit, again adds bolder brushstrokes to the picture that Dempsey paints.

“She was nearly head girl from day one,” he declares. “It wasn’t because she was bossy, but because she could do everything. She's an all-rounder with loads of common sense, knows when something is wrong and what to do about it. She’s got a good eye and will know straight away if a horse is uneasy. She might be feeding about 40 of them and when they come up to the pot, she’ll look at them, she has that instinct, she’s been reared that way.

"It’s like a parent. If a mother looks into a cot, she’ll know if the child is not 100 per cent. Aoife has that when it comes to horses. You can’t teach that. It’s genetic. She’s a bright young girl from a good family. Sometimes somebody will walk in, and you’ll know immediately that they're special.”

His head girl smiles politely as she listens to his glowing tribute. It’s hard to tell if the smile is thanking him warmly for finding words that she would find impossible to say out loud or silently warning him that he will suffer badly later for lavishing such embarrassing public praise.

Dempsey’s role with the Walshes is twofold: helping Katie develop and sell on breezers, and assisting Ted on the racing side of things. She appreciates that this presents her with an invaluable immersion in all aspects of the thoroughbred business, both in the commercial world and the competition on the track.

“Every day is different,” she enthuses when asked what she likes most about her job.

“I love going racing, I love riding out. I love seeing all the young horses progress. The sales and racing sides are both very different, but I like them both equally. Typically, me and Ted would be first in the yard and start at about 6.50am. I’d feed Katie’s barn and then I’d put a lot on the walker. The rest of the lads will get in about half seven and we’ll ride the first two lots, the ‘breezers’ and pre-trainers. We’d do four lots before breakfast and then another three lots afterwards.

“Ted and Katie are walking books of knowledge. You can ask Ted anything about working horses, what happens at the races, anything. Planning different work for different horses, checking legs. He’s an unbelievable man for checking legs. Katie is a hard worker as well – they both are. The way she buys different horses for different people, she really understands her customers.”

Aoife Dempsey and Ted Walsh at the Walshes' yard in Greenhills Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Unlike Bette Midler, Aoife Dempsey has now won an Oscar. Does she feel the Racing Excellence Award will help develop other options in her career?

“I’d like to do what Katie is doing with the breeze-ups,” she replies. “I don’t think training will ever be for me, but the breeze-ups, it’s hard to describe, it’s intriguing. You get to see every part of it. The buying, watching them progress, selling, then hopefully seeing them on a racecourse.”

Ted Walsh is confident that she has the capability to succeed in whatever path she chooses.

“You wouldn’t know where she’ll end up,” he adds. “She has all the ability in the world. She has the drive, she’s quiet, but she has loads of drive in her. She’s strong in her opinion, which you need to be, but without being dogmatic. She has a good way about her with people and horses.

“It’s a tricky old job. Sometimes I think she could do with being a bit more bossy but that’s not in her nature. You’d see her before you’d hear her, which is a good thing. You’d hear me before you’d see me! She can tackle the hardest of jobs, nothing is too big, or too small, for her.”

So, what advice would Dempsey offer those coming behind her, the teenagers cycling down rural backroads to muck out for a local trainer at daybreak on a Saturday morning with hopes of a meaningful career in racing?

“Work hard,” she responds. “Always listen; if you always listen then you’ll always learn. My dad always said: ‘Keep your mouth shut and your ears open and you’ll go far.’

“And it’s advice that’s helped me get this far.”

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