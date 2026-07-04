'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story

It is just over a month since Hollie Doyle suffered the worst injury of her riding career, but while her left leg might be out of commission for the immediate future, the fitness regime goes on for the rest of her body.

Rather than moping around and cursing her bad luck at home, Doyle is in a surprisingly upbeat frame of mind after a session with her personal trainer at Oaksey House.

The rehabilitation and fitness centre for riders in Lambourn is set to play a crucial role in her recovery from a serious leg break and it is in one of the side rooms at Oaksey House, where Doyle's injured left limb is encased in an ice and compression machine, that a frank conversation is about to take place.