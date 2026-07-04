Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:44 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:44 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewHollie Doyle
premium

'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story

The greatest female jockey in British racing history talks to Lewis Porteous about her biggest ever setback

Hollie Doyle:
Hollie Doyle: "You can be flying one day and then the next day you're in the gutter"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It is just over a month since Hollie Doyle suffered the worst injury of her riding career, but while her left leg might be out of commission for the immediate future, the fitness regime goes on for the rest of her body. 

Rather than moping around and cursing her bad luck at home, Doyle is in a surprisingly upbeat frame of mind after a session with her personal trainer at Oaksey House.

The rehabilitation and fitness centre for riders in Lambourn is set to play a crucial role in her recovery from a serious leg break and it is in one of the side rooms at Oaksey House, where Doyle's injured left limb is encased in an ice and compression machine, that a frank conversation is about to take place.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Big Read

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read