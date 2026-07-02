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InterviewNick Luck
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'I don’t know what happened between the time he appeared on my show and him getting on a plane, but something turned for the worse'
Award-winning broadcaster Nick Luck talks to former jockey Georgia Cox in a wide-ranging Q&A
Nick LuckCredit: Laura Green
This Q&A with Nick Luck was first published in the Weekender. Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can access the Weekender and read Georgia Cox's weekly column through the Racing Post's Digital Newspaper.
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more inInterviews
- 'Last year we did okay but we lost horses - it's so competitive, there's so many good trainers, and it's a headache'
- 'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
- 'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience
- He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew
- 'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places