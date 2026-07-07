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The Lambourn Interview
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Interviews
'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'
The Lambourn Interview
'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'
The Lambourn Interview
'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
The Lambourn Interview
'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
The Lambourn Interview
'We sold him for £47,000 and then three weeks later he fetched £450,000 - but it put this place on the map'
The Lambourn Interview
'I've been here 47 years and I wouldn't live anywhere else - and I've come full circle now I'm back with Nicky Henderson'
The Lambourn Interview
Home
News
Features
Interviews
'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'
The Lambourn Interview
'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'
The Lambourn Interview
'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
The Lambourn Interview
'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
The Lambourn Interview
'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
The Lambourn Interview
'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
The Lambourn Interview
'We sold him for £47,000 and then three weeks later he fetched £450,000 - but it put this place on the map'
The Lambourn Interview
'I've been here 47 years and I wouldn't live anywhere else - and I've come full circle now I'm back with Nicky Henderson'
The Lambourn Interview