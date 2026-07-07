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The Lambourn Interview

'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'

'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'

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The Lambourn Interview
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'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'
'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
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'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'We sold him for £47,000 and then three weeks later he fetched £450,000 - but it put this place on the map'
'We sold him for £47,000 and then three weeks later he fetched £450,000 - but it put this place on the map'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'I've been here 47 years and I wouldn't live anywhere else - and I've come full circle now I'm back with Nicky Henderson'
'I've been here 47 years and I wouldn't live anywhere else - and I've come full circle now I'm back with Nicky Henderson'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'

'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'

icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'
'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'We sold him for £47,000 and then three weeks later he fetched £450,000 - but it put this place on the map'
'We sold him for £47,000 and then three weeks later he fetched £450,000 - but it put this place on the map'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'I've been here 47 years and I wouldn't live anywhere else - and I've come full circle now I'm back with Nicky Henderson'
'I've been here 47 years and I wouldn't live anywhere else - and I've come full circle now I'm back with Nicky Henderson'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock