‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world

At the time, it seemed like a fairly routine evening. Sure, the timing wasn’t ideal - just before midnight - but it was the sort of thing James Power had become used to during his two decades in Newmarket working for Juddmonte as stud manager at Banstead Manor Stud.

But it has since transpired that Power was making an indelible mark on racing history on the evening of February 11, 2008.

Frankel aficionados will instantly recognise the significance of that date. It was when Power delivered the greatest horse any of us has ever seen into this world.