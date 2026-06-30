Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Interview
premium

‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world

David Milnes talks to James Power, who played a pivotal role in shaping racing history 18 years ago

author image
Newmarket correspondent

At the time, it seemed like a fairly routine evening. Sure, the timing wasn’t ideal - just before midnight - but it was the sort of thing James Power had become used to during his two decades in Newmarket working for Juddmonte as stud manager at Banstead Manor Stud.

But it has since transpired that Power was making an indelible mark on racing history on the evening of February 11, 2008.

Frankel aficionados will instantly recognise the significance of that date. It was when Power delivered the greatest horse any of us has ever seen into this world.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Newmarket Interview

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Newmarket Interview
more inThe Newmarket Interview