'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places

On a sultry morning in Manzanares El Real, Richard Dunwoody sits in front of a laptop on his garden's terrace, explaining the stories behind recent pictures he has taken while covering Spanish bullfights. It is further proof, if any were needed, that with Dunwoody one should expect the unexpected.

The invitation to visit the jump racing legend had come from the Injured Jockeys Fund, not because the charity has extended its scope to include matadors but through a desire to highlight the extent to which someone can leave behind difficult times and start a new life. Dunwoody has certainly done that. He is a changed man, one whose journey has been shaped by travels, travails and the realisation that any of his own former struggles pale into insignificance compared to those experienced by others.

Still deep within him is the urge to explore and discover, yet there is also always an eagerness to return home to a village 40 miles north of Madrid and a house positioned on a winding road overlooked by rocky mountains. The 62-year-old's long-time partner Olivia McDonald is working in a nearby room and their ten-year-old daughter Milly is at school. Completing the household's triumvirate is a three-time champion jockey who rewrote the record books, won two Grand Nationals and forged an association with one of the most treasured horses in racing history, Desert Orchid. That same man has trekked to the South Pole, walked the length of Japan's three largest islands, run a marathon in North Korea and hung out of a military plane while taking photographs of Kabul. He has done much more besides, often with a camera in hand.