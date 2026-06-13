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InterviewChris Waller
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'The lowest point was working hard and seeing others achieve when I wasn't - I just hoped my day would come'

Trevor Marshallsea talks to Australia's greatest trainer Chris Waller, whose day did indeed come

Chris Waller: will be among the 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral
Chris Waller will be aiming to win a race at Royal Ascot for the second time
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For Chris Waller, Sunday mornings were the worst.

In his late twenties, the humble, smallish man would scurry across busy James Ruse Drive in Sydney’s west to the Rosehill track where he’d staked his future trying to scramble a living by becoming a proper horse trainer.

He would feed and brush his half-dozen (fairly ordinary) horses. He would see some familiar faces but also notice the absentees – the louder, confident men who’d been out celebrating a major win.

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