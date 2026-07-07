'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'

Harry Dunlop carries one of racing's most famous surnames. As the son of legendary trainer John Dunlop, whose career was defined by Classic victories and international success, expectations were inevitable.

John Dunlop was champion Flat trainer in 1995, so it is safe to say Harry and his older brother Ed had quite a different childhood from most.

Dunlop says: "We had great memories growing up, with the likes of Erhaab winning the Derby, Salsabil and Shadayid winning the 1,000 Guineas and Salsabil winning the Irish Derby, it certainly hooked me. At school I'd make notes of the winners.