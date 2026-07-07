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'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'
Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd talks to former trainer Harry Dunlop on his family dynasty and training big winners
Harry Dunlop carries one of racing's most famous surnames. As the son of legendary trainer John Dunlop, whose career was defined by Classic victories and international success, expectations were inevitable.
John Dunlop was champion Flat trainer in 1995, so it is safe to say Harry and his older brother Ed had quite a different childhood from most.
Dunlop says: "We had great memories growing up, with the likes of Erhaab winning the Derby, Salsabil and Shadayid winning the 1,000 Guineas and Salsabil winning the Irish Derby, it certainly hooked me. At school I'd make notes of the winners.
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Published on inThe Lambourn Interview
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- 'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'
- 'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
- 'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
- 'We sold him for £47,000 and then three weeks later he fetched £450,000 - but it put this place on the map'
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