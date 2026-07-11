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InterviewJoseph O'Brien
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'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'

Man of the moment Joseph O'Brien tells David Jennings about chasing success, handling setbacks and forging his own path

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Deputy Ireland editor
Joseph O'Brien at his base on Owning Hill, near Piltown, County Kilkenny
Joseph O'Brien at his base on Owning Hill, near Piltown, County KilkennyCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It's not something you hear every day, or any day, for that matter. In fact, it's quite possible it's the first time that it has ever been said. 

"I just like to focus on our job here," says Joseph O'Brien. "But I will admit somebody sent me the clip, so I did see it." 

The clip in question was an outrageous claim made about the 33-year-old by the Racing Post's very own Tom Segal. The Pricewise tipster was showering him with superlatives on the Racing Post YouTube show, Good Morning Royal Ascot, when he made a staggering prediction: "I think he's going to be as good as his dad."

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