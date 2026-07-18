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'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
Kieran Shoemark tells Lewis Porteous about the dark days of last year, Group 1 glory at Royal Ascot and his favourite ever winner
He might like to keep things low-key away from the saddle, but life in the weighing room has rarely been dull for Kieran Shoemark.
Take this year as a case in point. He spent the first three months riding in Dubai, landed his first Group 1 in Ireland when Almaqam annexed the Tattersalls Gold Cup in May and caused a 50-1 shock aboard Ten Bob Tony in the first race on the opening day of Royal Ascot.
By no means has it always been plain sailing for the 30-year-old, but with 12 years' experience to draw on and the support of the powerful Ed Walker yard in his corner, it feels as though he is in a nice groove.
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Published on inThe Big Read
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