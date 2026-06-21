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Interview
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He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew

Peter Thomas talks to former bookmaker Alan 'Ginger' Newman about an extraordinary life in betting

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Senior features writer
Alan 'Ginger' Newman:
Alan 'Ginger' Newman: the former bookmaker has become part of the Coolmore entourage and places bets for his good friend Michael TaborCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

For a man who once turned down the opportunity to go into business with Michael Tabor, Alan Newman seems remarkably content with his lot in life. And why not? He carved out a handy career as a bookmaker in the heyday of London's dog tracks and is living the life of Riley in retirement, and while he may be a few places behind his old pal on the Sunday Times Rich List, the avuncular 85-year-old really can't grumble, as he'll tell you.

Following his father Harry into the game – both of them attracting the nickname 'Ginger' – he inherited some cautious traits, and so his life took a different path to that of the swashbuckling Coolmore keystone.

"My father made his first book in 1927 and he always said to me that we take bets, we don't place bets," remembers Alan. "He was a small bookmaker, very regimented and didn't want to lose more than so much on a race, so that was how we ran the business.

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