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InterviewJohn Gosden
premium

'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'

Lee Mottershead finds training legend John Gosden with plenty to say on the eve of Royal Ascot

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Racing writer of the year
John Gosden pictured at Ascot on Saturday
John Gosden will seek to improve his impressive Royal Ascot record next week - but the racing legend has more than that on his mindCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The world's finest Flat festival is within touching distance, yet John Gosden has much more on his mind than Royal Ascot.

On Wednesday, Ombudsman will seek to defend his Prince of Wales's Stakes crown against French sensation Daryz in the meeting's most eagerly awaited clash. It is a mouthwatering prospect but one that receives just a fleeting mention during an hour chatting in Newmarket. 

More is said about Trawlerman and his attempt to win a second Gold Cup after being treated for a problem his trainer has never previously encountered in almost half a century with a licence. Even that, however, is addressed only in the closing stages of our time together.

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