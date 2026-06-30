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The Newmarket Interview

‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world

‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world

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The Newmarket Interview
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'I did wonder what was next for us' - meet Newmarket’s unsung hero the town refused to lose
'I did wonder what was next for us' - meet Newmarket’s unsung hero the town refused to lose
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The Newmarket Interview
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'Whatever happens, you mustn't try to kiss the Queen!' - how a former sailor dropped anchor in Newmarket and became an institution
'Whatever happens, you mustn't try to kiss the Queen!' - how a former sailor dropped anchor in Newmarket and became an institution
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The Newmarket Interview
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‘People said it would never work’ - how an innovative trainer found an unlikely way to diversify her yard
‘People said it would never work’ - how an innovative trainer found an unlikely way to diversify her yard
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The Newmarket Interview
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'I hadn't thought about life after Henry at all - he didn't want to discuss it and I didn't want to think about it'
'I hadn't thought about life after Henry at all - he didn't want to discuss it and I didn't want to think about it'
icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock
‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world

‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world

icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock
'I did wonder what was next for us' - meet Newmarket’s unsung hero the town refused to lose
'I did wonder what was next for us' - meet Newmarket’s unsung hero the town refused to lose
icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock
'Whatever happens, you mustn't try to kiss the Queen!' - how a former sailor dropped anchor in Newmarket and became an institution
icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock
‘People said it would never work’ - how an innovative trainer found an unlikely way to diversify her yard
icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock
'Whatever happens, you mustn't try to kiss the Queen!' - how a former sailor dropped anchor in Newmarket and became an institution
icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock
‘People said it would never work’ - how an innovative trainer found an unlikely way to diversify her yard
icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock
'I hadn't thought about life after Henry at all - he didn't want to discuss it and I didn't want to think about it'
'I hadn't thought about life after Henry at all - he didn't want to discuss it and I didn't want to think about it'
icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock