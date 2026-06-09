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'I did wonder what was next for us' - meet Newmarket’s unsung hero the town refused to lose
Newmarket correspondent David Milnes talks to racing chaplain Simon Bailey
Racing brings people to Newmarket from all over Britain and from around the world, yet it was something else altogether that brought Simon Bailey to the town: the desire to help people.
Bailey moved to Newmarket in 2014 to become racing chaplain as part of Sports Chaplaincy UK, which supports staff across the racing industry as they tackle personal and professional challenges. His understated way has been a lifeline to many in the town.
Bailey, 53, from Staffordshire, has a sporty background, growing into his racing in the last 12 years alongside wife Lesley and daughters Sarah and Laura.
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Published on inThe Newmarket Interview
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