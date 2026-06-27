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'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
James Owen talks to Peter Thomas about Cheltenham agony, Royal Ascot glory and a host of big ambitions
When James Owen happily accepts the label of dual-purpose trainer and wears it with pride he's perhaps underselling himself.
This is a man who, since his days as a nine-time East Anglian champion point-to-point rider, has worn more hats than Kevin Hong (who, as you may know, set a world record by wearing 42 hats while unicycling in Bolingbrook, Illinois).
Owen has been a pre-trainer, a point-to-point trainer, an Arab horse trainer, a jumps trainer and a Flat trainer, and has trained winners from Nottingham to Nashville via Royal Ascot where he recently wore a top hat (although only one) while watching his Rogue Diplomat win the Royal Hunt Cup.
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Published on inThe Big Read
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