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InterviewJames Owen
premium

'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'

James Owen talks to Peter Thomas about Cheltenham agony, Royal Ascot glory and a host of big ambitions

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Senior features writer
James Owen in the avenue of trees at the back of Green Ridge stables in Newmarket 24.6.26 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Pointing the way ahead: the future looks bright for James Owen after his Royal Ascot successCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

When James Owen happily accepts the label of dual-purpose trainer and wears it with pride he's perhaps underselling himself.

This is a man who, since his days as a nine-time East Anglian champion point-to-point rider, has worn more hats than Kevin Hong (who, as you may know, set a world record by wearing 42 hats while unicycling in Bolingbrook, Illinois).

Owen has been a pre-trainer, a point-to-point trainer, an Arab horse trainer, a jumps trainer and a Flat trainer, and has trained winners from Nottingham to Nashville via Royal Ascot where he recently wore a top hat (although only one) while watching his Rogue Diplomat win the Royal Hunt Cup.

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