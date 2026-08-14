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next race
12:58 Deauville
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Tom Marquand
Home
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People
Jockeys
'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur
York Ebor festival
William Haggas weighing up big Group 1 targets for Maltese Cross after 'best performance' in dramatic Grand Prix de Paris win
Big-race latest
'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
Tom Marquand
'He's the strongest chance I've had' - Tom Marquand relishing taking on the Ballydoyle Derby battalion with Maltese Cross
Derby festival
Derby Trial: 'He showed us everything we needed' - Maltese Cross tees up Epsom bid for William Haggas and Tom Marquand
Reports
Pontefract: 'He's a very unexposed horse' - Tom Marquand lands quickfire double to warm-up for big ride in a 'wide-open Guineas'
Reports
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
Qatar
Tom Marquand quickly off the mark for his latest winter stint riding in Japan
International
York: Binhareer bolts up in sprint feature as Tom Marquand and William Haggas team up for treble
Reports
'She was unbelievable in the Diane' - Francis Graffard calls up Tom Marquand for Arc ride and has high hopes for his trio
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
Reports
Tom Marquand on how use of fitness tracker has improved his performances in the saddle
Tom Marquand
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
Britain
'I've only had two days off all season - it's not right, is it? And I'm still nowhere near Oisin'
Tom Marquand
Tom Marquand: 'If you don't want to be champion jockey you shouldn't be a jockey at all - it's as simple as that'
The Big Read
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
Interviews
'I'm not going to let losing the English King ride define my year - I'm excited'
Tom Marquand
North or South, Tom Marquand's star continues to rise, whatever the hemisphere
Tom Marquand
Home
News
People
Jockeys
'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur
York Ebor festival
William Haggas weighing up big Group 1 targets for Maltese Cross after 'best performance' in dramatic Grand Prix de Paris win
Big-race latest
'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
Tom Marquand
'He's the strongest chance I've had' - Tom Marquand relishing taking on the Ballydoyle Derby battalion with Maltese Cross
Derby festival
'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
Tom Marquand
'He's the strongest chance I've had' - Tom Marquand relishing taking on the Ballydoyle Derby battalion with Maltese Cross
Derby festival
Derby Trial: 'He showed us everything we needed' - Maltese Cross tees up Epsom bid for William Haggas and Tom Marquand
Reports
Pontefract: 'He's a very unexposed horse' - Tom Marquand lands quickfire double to warm-up for big ride in a 'wide-open Guineas'
Reports
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
Qatar
Tom Marquand quickly off the mark for his latest winter stint riding in Japan
International
York: Binhareer bolts up in sprint feature as Tom Marquand and William Haggas team up for treble
Reports
'She was unbelievable in the Diane' - Francis Graffard calls up Tom Marquand for Arc ride and has high hopes for his trio
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
Reports
Tom Marquand on how use of fitness tracker has improved his performances in the saddle
Tom Marquand
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
Britain
'I've only had two days off all season - it's not right, is it? And I'm still nowhere near Oisin'
Tom Marquand
Tom Marquand: 'If you don't want to be champion jockey you shouldn't be a jockey at all - it's as simple as that'
The Big Read
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
Interviews
'I'm not going to let losing the English King ride define my year - I'm excited'
Tom Marquand
North or South, Tom Marquand's star continues to rise, whatever the hemisphere
Tom Marquand