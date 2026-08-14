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Tom Marquand

'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur

'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur

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York Ebor festival
William Haggas weighing up big Group 1 targets for Maltese Cross after 'best performance' in dramatic Grand Prix de Paris win
William Haggas weighing up big Group 1 targets for Maltese Cross after 'best performance' in dramatic Grand Prix de Paris win
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Big-race latest
'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
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Tom Marquand
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'He's the strongest chance I've had' - Tom Marquand relishing taking on the Ballydoyle Derby battalion with Maltese Cross
'He's the strongest chance I've had' - Tom Marquand relishing taking on the Ballydoyle Derby battalion with Maltese Cross
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Derby festival
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Derby Trial: 'He showed us everything we needed' - Maltese Cross tees up Epsom bid for William Haggas and Tom Marquand
Derby Trial: 'He showed us everything we needed' - Maltese Cross tees up Epsom bid for William Haggas and Tom Marquand
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Reports
Pontefract: 'He's a very unexposed horse' - Tom Marquand lands quickfire double to warm-up for big ride in a 'wide-open Guineas'
Pontefract: 'He's a very unexposed horse' - Tom Marquand lands quickfire double to warm-up for big ride in a 'wide-open Guineas'
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Reports
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
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Qatar
Tom Marquand quickly off the mark for his latest winter stint riding in Japan
Tom Marquand quickly off the mark for his latest winter stint riding in Japan
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International
York: Binhareer bolts up in sprint feature as Tom Marquand and William Haggas team up for treble
York: Binhareer bolts up in sprint feature as Tom Marquand and William Haggas team up for treble
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Reports
'She was unbelievable in the Diane' - Francis Graffard calls up Tom Marquand for Arc ride and has high hopes for his trio
'She was unbelievable in the Diane' - Francis Graffard calls up Tom Marquand for Arc ride and has high hopes for his trio
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
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Reports
Tom Marquand on how use of fitness tracker has improved his performances in the saddle
Tom Marquand on how use of fitness tracker has improved his performances in the saddle
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Tom Marquand
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
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Britain
'I've only had two days off all season - it's not right, is it? And I'm still nowhere near Oisin'
'I've only had two days off all season - it's not right, is it? And I'm still nowhere near Oisin'
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Tom Marquand
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Tom Marquand: 'If you don't want to be champion jockey you shouldn't be a jockey at all - it's as simple as that'
Tom Marquand: 'If you don't want to be champion jockey you shouldn't be a jockey at all - it's as simple as that'
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The Big Read
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Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
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Interviews
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'I'm not going to let losing the English King ride define my year - I'm excited'
'I'm not going to let losing the English King ride define my year - I'm excited'
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Tom Marquand
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North or South, Tom Marquand's star continues to rise, whatever the hemisphere
North or South, Tom Marquand's star continues to rise, whatever the hemisphere
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Tom Marquand
padlock
'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur

'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur

icon
York Ebor festival
William Haggas weighing up big Group 1 targets for Maltese Cross after 'best performance' in dramatic Grand Prix de Paris win
William Haggas weighing up big Group 1 targets for Maltese Cross after 'best performance' in dramatic Grand Prix de Paris win
icon
Big-race latest
'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
icon
Tom Marquand
padlock
'He's the strongest chance I've had' - Tom Marquand relishing taking on the Ballydoyle Derby battalion with Maltese Cross
icon
Derby festival
padlock
'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
icon
Tom Marquand
padlock
'He's the strongest chance I've had' - Tom Marquand relishing taking on the Ballydoyle Derby battalion with Maltese Cross
icon
Derby festival
padlock
Derby Trial: 'He showed us everything we needed' - Maltese Cross tees up Epsom bid for William Haggas and Tom Marquand
Derby Trial: 'He showed us everything we needed' - Maltese Cross tees up Epsom bid for William Haggas and Tom Marquand
icon
Reports
Pontefract: 'He's a very unexposed horse' - Tom Marquand lands quickfire double to warm-up for big ride in a 'wide-open Guineas'
Pontefract: 'He's a very unexposed horse' - Tom Marquand lands quickfire double to warm-up for big ride in a 'wide-open Guineas'
icon
Reports
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
icon
Qatar
Tom Marquand quickly off the mark for his latest winter stint riding in Japan
Tom Marquand quickly off the mark for his latest winter stint riding in Japan
icon
International
York: Binhareer bolts up in sprint feature as Tom Marquand and William Haggas team up for treble
York: Binhareer bolts up in sprint feature as Tom Marquand and William Haggas team up for treble
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Reports
'She was unbelievable in the Diane' - Francis Graffard calls up Tom Marquand for Arc ride and has high hopes for his trio
'She was unbelievable in the Diane' - Francis Graffard calls up Tom Marquand for Arc ride and has high hopes for his trio
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
icon
Reports
Tom Marquand on how use of fitness tracker has improved his performances in the saddle
Tom Marquand on how use of fitness tracker has improved his performances in the saddle
icon
Tom Marquand
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
icon
Britain
'I've only had two days off all season - it's not right, is it? And I'm still nowhere near Oisin'
'I've only had two days off all season - it's not right, is it? And I'm still nowhere near Oisin'
icon
Tom Marquand
padlock
Tom Marquand: 'If you don't want to be champion jockey you shouldn't be a jockey at all - it's as simple as that'
Tom Marquand: 'If you don't want to be champion jockey you shouldn't be a jockey at all - it's as simple as that'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
icon
Interviews
padlock
'I'm not going to let losing the English King ride define my year - I'm excited'
'I'm not going to let losing the English King ride define my year - I'm excited'
icon
Tom Marquand
padlock
North or South, Tom Marquand's star continues to rise, whatever the hemisphere
North or South, Tom Marquand's star continues to rise, whatever the hemisphere
icon
Tom Marquand
padlock