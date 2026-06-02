'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'

Lambourn has a way of drawing you in and making you want to stay. Roya Nikkhah is a prime example: she arrived three years ago with no experience around racehorses and is now preparing for her second charity race-ride later this month.

It is a journey she never envisioned. More commonly recognised as the royal editor for The Sunday Times, Nikkhah’s first experience in a racing yard came with Jamie Osborne when she was approached to take part in the 2023 Magnolia Cup. After carefully considering whether to compete, she rode Cashew to a sixth-place finish.

Before the tape went up on her Goodwood showdown, Nikkhah had to familiarise herself with Lambourn and Osborne, as well as dealing with her full-time responsibilities, which included the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the same year as her racecourse debut.