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FeatureThe Lambourn Interview
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'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'

Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd talks to Roya Nikkhah about life in the village before her second charity race-ride

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Lambourn correspondent

Lambourn has a way of drawing you in and making you want to stay. Roya Nikkhah is a prime example: she arrived three years ago with no experience around racehorses and is now preparing for her second charity race-ride later this month. 

It is a journey she never envisioned. More commonly recognised as the royal editor for The Sunday Times, Nikkhah’s first experience in a racing yard came with Jamie Osborne when she was approached to take part in the 2023 Magnolia Cup. After carefully considering whether to compete, she rode Cashew to a sixth-place finish. 

Before the tape went up on her Goodwood showdown, Nikkhah had to familiarise herself with Lambourn and Osborne, as well as dealing with her full-time responsibilities, which included the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the same year as her racecourse debut.

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