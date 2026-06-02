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'One minute I'm in the White House watching Donald Trump and the King hang out, then I'm back here to ride out and the trainer's in a grump'
Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd talks to Roya Nikkhah about life in the village before her second charity race-ride
Lambourn has a way of drawing you in and making you want to stay. Roya Nikkhah is a prime example: she arrived three years ago with no experience around racehorses and is now preparing for her second charity race-ride later this month.
It is a journey she never envisioned. More commonly recognised as the royal editor for The Sunday Times, Nikkhah’s first experience in a racing yard came with Jamie Osborne when she was approached to take part in the 2023 Magnolia Cup. After carefully considering whether to compete, she rode Cashew to a sixth-place finish.
Before the tape went up on her Goodwood showdown, Nikkhah had to familiarise herself with Lambourn and Osborne, as well as dealing with her full-time responsibilities, which included the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the same year as her racecourse debut.
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Published on inThe Lambourn Interview
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- 'I was waking up every day in pain, struggling to ride out - deciding to stop was the best thing I ever did'
- 'I'm going to miss it' - key ally to Barry Hills, who even rode a Derby winner in Kenya, bows out after an incredible life in racing
- 'We sold him for £47,000 and then three weeks later he fetched £450,000 - but it put this place on the map'
- 'I've been here 47 years and I wouldn't live anywhere else - and I've come full circle now I'm back with Nicky Henderson'