'Last year we did okay but we lost horses - it's so competitive, there's so many good trainers, and it's a headache'

In the middle of a heatwave, Newmarket takes a siesta.

The morning work starts early and ends early in an attempt to beat the worst of the hot weather and by the time noon rolls around, there is barely a sound to be heard at Prestige Place.

The staff are long gone and the horses are safely ensconced in their stables, dozing their afternoon away in the shade. The only signs of life to be found are in the office, where fans blow blessed cool air and Marco Botti plots his next great adventure.