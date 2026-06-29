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InterviewMarco Botti
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'Last year we did okay but we lost horses - it's so competitive, there's so many good trainers, and it's a headache'
Trainer Marco Botti talks to Catherine Macrae about the ups and downs of 20 years as he basks in Royal Ascot glory
Marco Botti at his Prestige Place stables in NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
In the middle of a heatwave, Newmarket takes a siesta.
The morning work starts early and ends early in an attempt to beat the worst of the hot weather and by the time noon rolls around, there is barely a sound to be heard at Prestige Place.
The staff are long gone and the horses are safely ensconced in their stables, dozing their afternoon away in the shade. The only signs of life to be found are in the office, where fans blow blessed cool air and Marco Botti plots his next great adventure.
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more inInterviews
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- 'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience
- He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew
- 'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
- 'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'