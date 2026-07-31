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'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action
How have Goodwood and Galway gone for you – are you winning or losing?
Johnny: Last weekend was terrible and it didn't get any better on Monday. I lost something small on Tuesday and Wednesday, but thankfully Thursday was a winning day and I managed to halve my losses for the week. That has given me a bit of confidence heading into the weekend.
DJ: I can add my hard-luck stories to a library overflowing with them; Lexington Blitz, Harmonics, Oliver Show and Conyers Hill to name but a few. That said, it hasn't been a bad week thanks mainly to Pivotal Attack winning at Galway on Thursday.
Who wins the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00) at Goodwood?
Johnny: I fancy Danielle pretty strongly. She has dispelled the widespread belief she couldn’t operate on anything but soft ground and hopefully she can add this prestigious Group 2 to a pretty impressive CV. She is possibly more effective with a bit of give underfoot, but her latest win on good to firm suggests she can be extremely competitive in what doesn’t look the deepest event of its type. The handicapper makes her the highest-rated in the race and I'll be having a proper go.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
- 'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
- 'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
- 'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
- 'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
- 'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
- 'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
- 'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot