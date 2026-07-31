'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers

How have Goodwood and Galway gone for you – are you winning or losing?

Johnny: Last weekend was terrible and it didn't get any better on Monday. I lost something small on Tuesday and Wednesday, but thankfully Thursday was a winning day and I managed to halve my losses for the week. That has given me a bit of confidence heading into the weekend.

DJ: I can add my hard-luck stories to a library overflowing with them; Lexington Blitz, Harmonics, Oliver Show and Conyers Hill to name but a few. That said, it hasn't been a bad week thanks mainly to Pivotal Attack winning at Galway on Thursday.

Who wins the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00) at Goodwood?

Johnny: I fancy Danielle pretty strongly. She has dispelled the widespread belief she couldn’t operate on anything but soft ground and hopefully she can add this prestigious Group 2 to a pretty impressive CV. She is possibly more effective with a bit of give underfoot, but her latest win on good to firm suggests she can be extremely competitive in what doesn’t look the deepest event of its type. The handicapper makes her the highest-rated in the race and I'll be having a proper go.