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'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings answer the big questions ahead of Wednesday
Ombudsman or Daryz in the race of the season?
Johnny: I'm a big fan of Ombudsman on this quick surface over this trip. Don't forget, the last time they met was in the Juddmonte International last August and it wasn't even close. Yes, Daryz has clearly improved since, but I’m not sure he can bridge the gap under Ombudsman’s optimum conditions. The Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20) may not be a two-horse race but, of the two main contenders, preference is for Ombudsman.
DJ: I'm on record as saying Ombudsman is unbeatable over this trip on quick ground when he gets a proper pace to chase, so you don't need me to tell you again that I think he'll win and, quite possibly, win comfortably. He's the ultimate professional – reliable and rapid. I don't think Daryz will be able to deal with his pace.
What's the best bet at Royal Ascot on Wednesday?
Johnny: I will nominate Galiyan in what doesn’t look like the deepest Queen's Vase (3.05). Limestone looks a potent threat, but beyond that I’m not overly worried about the opposition. Oisin Murphy’s mount looked a potentially very decent horse on his latest start at Chester and can build on that.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
- 'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
- 'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
- 'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
- Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
- Harry Kane boosted to 66-1 to score or assist in England vs Croatia
- Best England World Cup betting offers: get up to £200+ in free bets and odds boosts
- France vs Senegal: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Queen Anne Stakes offer: £30 free bets when you bet on Royal Ascot's first race
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10