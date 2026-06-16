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TippingJohnny vs DJ
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'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase

Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings answer the big questions ahead of Wednesday

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Deputy Ireland editor
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Ombudsman or Daryz in the race of the season?

Johnny: I'm a big fan of Ombudsman on this quick surface over this trip. Don't forget, the last time they met was in the Juddmonte International last August and it wasn't even close. Yes, Daryz has clearly improved since, but I’m not sure he can bridge the gap under Ombudsman’s optimum conditions. The Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20) may not be a two-horse race but, of the two main contenders, preference is for Ombudsman. 

DJ: I'm on record as saying Ombudsman is unbeatable over this trip on quick ground when he gets a proper pace to chase, so you don't need me to tell you again that I think he'll win and, quite possibly, win comfortably. He's the ultimate professional – reliable and rapid. I don't think Daryz will be able to deal with his pace. 

What's the best bet at Royal Ascot on Wednesday?

Johnny: I will nominate Galiyan in what doesn’t look like the deepest Queen's Vase (3.05). Limestone looks a potent threat, but beyond that I’m not overly worried about the opposition. Oisin Murphy’s mount looked a potentially very decent horse on his latest start at Chester and can build on that.

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