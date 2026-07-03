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'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: It was decent, although no thanks to Confucius who I got stuck into at odds-on. The defeat of Thundering On in the Pretty Polly did help to restore equilibrium on a typical day of ups and downs. I was keen to lay her strongly. One of my biggest fancies on Sunday was Alcantor, who failed to reel in Zodiac Bear at the Curragh, but a few winning wagers at Uttoxeter and a small bet on Benvenuto Cellini in the Derby rounded off the two-day period with a welcome, but small, profit.
DJ: Saturday was good, almost very good. I was one of the founding members of the Paborus fan club so to see him land the Chipchase in the style of a proper sprinter was very satisfying. The dig into the ribs was delivered by Schrodinger's Cat, who did everything but win a sprint handicap at York. He was napped on this very page and I backed him at 10-1 so to see him fail to prevail by a short-head hurt. Oh, well. He's an improving sprinter who will win again off 95. I got basically everything wrong on Sunday, especially Raaheeb in the Irish Derby. Don't give up on a handicapper called Manton Bay. He's better than he looked last Sunday.
Would you rather back or lay Constitution River in the Coral-Eclipse?
DJ: I'd rather back him. It's more likely he will win than lose in my book. The thing I loved most about him is his attitude so he won't mind if he has to get down and dirty like City Of Troy had to do two years ago.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
- 'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
- 'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
- 'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
- 'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
- 'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
- 'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
- 'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
- 'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
- 'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase