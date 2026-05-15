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'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look ahead to the big action this weekend
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: The week as a whole had been going along nicely but the weekend proved rather frustrating. Both Saturday and Sunday started with early goals in the form of North Shore and Cannes, but the climax of both days was less than fruitful. On Saturday, Eretria proved disappointing in the Oaks Trial at Naas and Perisher spread-eagled his field in the last at 11-8. That price looked very short to me, so I acted accordingly. He made me look very foolish. Divaboriva and Pierre Bonnard getting nutted on the line in their respective races the following day also contributed to what turned out to be a testing weekend.
DJ: I fancied Godolphin to land the Lingfield Derby and Oaks Trials, and that went about as well as my recent attempt to cut out carbs. Romantic Symphony ran abysmally and Maho Bay wasn't much better. On the cutting of carbs, any suggestions on what to replace spuds and sliced pans with?
Who wins the BoyleSports Lockinge?
DJ: Isn't Notable Speech just a cut above these and is 9-2 not a crazy price? He'd be less than half that if his camp was purring. It's a big risk backing a Charlie Appleby-trained horse at the moment, but you're getting a very big price. Too big. It was encouraging to see him back among the winners on Friday.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- Johnny and DJ both have bankers at Leopardstown on Sunday - plus why Bow Echo may have been 'flattered' in 2,000 Guineas
- 'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
- 'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
- 'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
- 'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior