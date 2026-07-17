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TippingJohnny v DJ
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'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River

Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action in racing and football

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose? 

Johnny: I was bloody cruising along nicely last week, with what I thought was an unassailable lead going into Friday, but the wheels fell off spectacularly with three poor days in a row on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The middle day of the three wasn’t overly harmful, but the other two were downright stinkers and turned a very decent week into a particularly nasty one. This game has a habit of putting manners on you when things are going smoothly, so it’s very much back to the drawing board for now. 

DJ: Big Cigar was a beautiful start to proceedings in the opener at York, napped on this page and bolting up off 84 in his first nursery. He can win off his revised mark of 91 as well. It all went a bit downhill after that, with Sujet's defeat at Chester particularly frustrating as he might well have won with better luck. 

Who wins the Irish Oaks? Could Thundering On still be a superstar? 

Johnny: Thundering On rather lost her aura of invincibility in the Pretty Polly and, while the return to 1m4f will undoubtedly help her cause, she is starting to look rather soft-ground dependent, and this current dry spell is almost certainly going to hurt her chances. The Ribblesdale Stakes looks like solid form to me and Earth Shot was value for a fraction more than the head verdict over Johanna Walsh. With this track sure to suit, the rapidly improving filly can continue on her upward trajectory. 

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Upping The Ante star
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Deputy Ireland editor

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