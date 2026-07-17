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'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action in racing and football
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: I was bloody cruising along nicely last week, with what I thought was an unassailable lead going into Friday, but the wheels fell off spectacularly with three poor days in a row on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The middle day of the three wasn’t overly harmful, but the other two were downright stinkers and turned a very decent week into a particularly nasty one. This game has a habit of putting manners on you when things are going smoothly, so it’s very much back to the drawing board for now.
DJ: Big Cigar was a beautiful start to proceedings in the opener at York, napped on this page and bolting up off 84 in his first nursery. He can win off his revised mark of 91 as well. It all went a bit downhill after that, with Sujet's defeat at Chester particularly frustrating as he might well have won with better luck.
Who wins the Irish Oaks? Could Thundering On still be a superstar?
Johnny: Thundering On rather lost her aura of invincibility in the Pretty Polly and, while the return to 1m4f will undoubtedly help her cause, she is starting to look rather soft-ground dependent, and this current dry spell is almost certainly going to hurt her chances. The Ribblesdale Stakes looks like solid form to me and Earth Shot was value for a fraction more than the head verdict over Johanna Walsh. With this track sure to suit, the rapidly improving filly can continue on her upward trajectory.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
Last updated
- 'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
- 'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
- 'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
- 'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
- 'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
- 'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
- 'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
- 'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
- 'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
- 'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps