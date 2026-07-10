'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny: Last weekend was relatively quiet for me and there wasn’t a whole load of difference over the two-day period. Saturday was a bit topsy-turvy, with the usual ups and downs, and Sunday was a day off for me due largely to the unappealing cards but also because I was travelling home from our family holiday. The England v Mexico football match was probably the highlight of the weekend, both in excitement terms and also financially. Even though it’s a rarity for me to be still wide awake at 4am, it was an occasion that was worth the sleep deprivation.

DJ: Tambora was a winning banker for me on this page at 7-2 and I managed to get some 5-1 myself. A Boy Named Susie in the 'betting without Constitution River' market in the Eclipse was a nice little earner too, so all in all it wasn’t too bad.

Who wins the July Cup ?

Johnny: The July Cup is invariably a tricky race and, as we all know, sprinters as a rule aren't the most consistent. The fact that Mission Central struck a blow for the Classic generation at Royal Ascot would give you hope the younger brigade are going to be in the mix and the one I’d side with is the William Haggas-trained Division . He put in an admirable display at Royal Ascot when finishing third to Venetian Sun after a tardy start. A poor beginning has become a nasty habit for James Doyle’s mount but, should that issue not rear its head, I can see him playing a huge part.