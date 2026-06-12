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'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to the weekend and beyond
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: I didn't win last week. Friday was challenging and a blow that I failed to recover from over the next couple of days. The weekend itself wasn’t bad, with a winning day on Saturday, helped by a large lay of Calandagan in the Coronation Cup, followed by just one play on Sunday, which was a losing one on Trigg at Perth, who was extremely disappointing. I’m in a tricky period where my punting confidence isn’t high and damage limitation is at the forefront of my mind. There are times in the year when the make-up of the cards isn’t particularly suited to my style of punting, and this happens to be one of them. I’m very much playing with a 'buyer beware' strategy right now.
DJ: I lost, too. My two main fancies were Legacy Link in the Oaks, which was looking beautiful until that spoilsport Dylan Browne McMonagle appeared sitting motionless on Thundering On, and Lexington Blitz in the Dash. He's lightning and, while he didn't win, he's going to win lots of sprints this season.
Who wins the BetMGM Scurry Stakes at Sandown?
DJ: Words Of Truth has to give his Billy Loughnane-ridden stablemate Military Code 5lb. Military Code has some quality sprinting form and gets my tentative vote at around 11-4.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
- 'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
- Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
- 'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
- Johnny and DJ both have bankers at Leopardstown on Sunday - plus why Bow Echo may have been 'flattered' in 2,000 Guineas
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026