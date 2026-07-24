'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny: Lost again. I'm actually in the throes of a midsummer slump which is showing no signs of abating. I'm long odds-on to make it a third losing week in a row going into the weekend as I'm detached from the pack and need to come with a storming late run over the next few days to break even.

DJ: It was one of those weekends which make you question whether you know anything about the game at all. I got absolutely everything wrong. That said, Binhareer was my banker and he's a sprinter you shouldn't give up on. The Champions Sprint at Ascot in October looks right up his street for all that he will have to improve about a stone. I think he can, though.

Who wins the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes?

DJ: If Oisin Murphy had sat for a little longer on Kalpana last year she would surely have given Calandagan an even bigger fright than she did. Don't forget, she still traded at about 1-2 in running on Betfair. I'm not sure there is as much between Calandagan and Kalpana as the market makes out, although the mare would be a much sexier proposition on softer ground. That said, 10-1 is still a smashing each-way wager for a horse who never throws in a stinker. Minnie Hauk is the other one overpriced in my book at 13-2. A little reverse forecast on the pair might not be the worst way to spend a fiver.