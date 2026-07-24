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'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: Lost again. I'm actually in the throes of a midsummer slump which is showing no signs of abating. I'm long odds-on to make it a third losing week in a row going into the weekend as I'm detached from the pack and need to come with a storming late run over the next few days to break even.
DJ: It was one of those weekends which make you question whether you know anything about the game at all. I got absolutely everything wrong. That said, Binhareer was my banker and he's a sprinter you shouldn't give up on. The Champions Sprint at Ascot in October looks right up his street for all that he will have to improve about a stone. I think he can, though.
Who wins the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes?
DJ: If Oisin Murphy had sat for a little longer on Kalpana last year she would surely have given Calandagan an even bigger fright than she did. Don't forget, she still traded at about 1-2 in running on Betfair. I'm not sure there is as much between Calandagan and Kalpana as the market makes out, although the mare would be a much sexier proposition on softer ground. That said, 10-1 is still a smashing each-way wager for a horse who never throws in a stinker. Minnie Hauk is the other one overpriced in my book at 13-2. A little reverse forecast on the pair might not be the worst way to spend a fiver.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
- 'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
- 'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
- 'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
- 'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap